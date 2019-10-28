BLAIR — While wildlife can benefit from landowners installing native prairies on their property, the landowners face several obstacles in the process, according to Ryan Wenthold, an ecologist with Twin Springs Prairie Seed in Sparta.
Probably the biggest obstacle landowners will have to deal with when establishing a native prairie is weeds, Wenthold said Oct. 16 at a seed-collecting and seed-saving workshop at the Donna Brogan and Bert Hodous Farm near Blair.
Of the 2.1 million acres that were native prairie when Europeans arrived in the state 150 years ago, less than 10,000 acres of varying quality native prairie remains today, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Most native prairies found today in Wisconsin are too small to support a full complement of species that typically inhabit a native prairie ecosystem.
Wenthold led attendees of the seed-saving workshop through seed collecting techniques, tools and seed-saving practices and led a seed-saving hike through the established prairie on the Trempealeau County farm.
When it comes to establishing a native prairie, Wenthold said native grasses offer an effective defense against encroaching weeds.
“People like the flowers, but they have to understand that the grass serves an important role in the prairie,” Wenthold said. “If you don’t have the grass, there is nothing to hold other species back.
“Without grass, you will be fighting weeds forever and ever.”
Wenthold said the first year of seeding in a native prairie can be critical because most prairie plants don’t grow very fast the first year, when they are putting most of their energy into establishing roots.
“When you’re establishing prairie, you have to seed it and mow. Mow, mow, mow,” Wenthold said. “You can’t mow enough. You’ve got to keep the weeds from seeding out and you’ve got to keep sunlight to the ground.”
Historically, prairies were maintained primarily by frequent fires, and without fire, mowing or grazing, prairies succeed to woody species over time. Wenthold said burning remains an effective way to eliminate some invasive plants, but timing is key.
“A lot of times I see people burn way too early,” Wenthold said. “You want stuff to green up first. A lot of the stuff that is going to green up early is weeds. Unfortunately, you do have wildflowers that come out of the ground early, so you sacrifice a little bit there, but in the long run, they’ll recover.”
For more information, contact Wenthold at 608-269-1220 or twinspringsseed@yahoo.com.