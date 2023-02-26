Since the early 1970s seniors have been pouring their “hearts and souls” into the Senior Center, according to one of the directors, and although the building has needed upgrades over the years, they don’t want to pull up stakes and move. They like the center right where it is.

The 12West Community Senior Center building at 12 W. Humbird St. is at least 100 years old and used to be a garage for selling cars and later a carpentry shop.