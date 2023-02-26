Since the early 1970s seniors have been pouring their “hearts and souls” into the Senior Center, according to one of the directors, and although the building has needed upgrades over the years, they don’t want to pull up stakes and move. They like the center right where it is.
The 12West Community Senior Center building at 12 W. Humbird St. is at least 100 years old and used to be a garage for selling cars and later a carpentry shop.
“The seniors remodeled it in the 70s,” said Diane Anderson, co-director of the nonprofit that runs the center.
“They did all the work themselves back then,” added Tami Sirek-Taft, the other co-director.
In the 50 or so years since, the Senior Center has become a hub for meals, activities and events for Rice Lake’s residents — and not just the seniors.
Meals
The Senior Center works in partnership with the Barron County Aging & Disability Resource Center to serve nutritious food both at the center and through Meals on Wheels.
Meals are not cooked onsite, said Joe Barnes, ADRC site manager for the nutrition program. They are delivered to Rice Lake in bulk from an ADRC kitchen in Cameron and about 120 Meals on Wheels are packaged and distributed throughout the city Mondays through Fridays. Plus seniors — typically numbering anywhere from eight to 50 — may opt to dine together at the center.
Seniors 60 or older may dine for a suggested donation of $5, and those younger are charged $10 per meal. On one Wednesday, the menu called for black bean tortilla soup, ham sandwiches and fruit Jell-O.
Every third Tuesday the center also hosts Dining at 5, a dinner that starts a 5 p.m. with a suggested donation of $8 for people 60 and older, with $10 charged for those younger.
ProgramsThe Senior Center is a mecca for players who love to indulge in a good games of cards, such as 500, euchre, Mohjong, dirty clubs and bridge. The duplicate bridge group even bought special tables for their games.
To help keep the seniors’ creative juices flowing, art classes include rosemaling and ceramics, and the center even has a kiln in a back room.
And physical fitness and self-care are on the agenda with activities including Tai Chi, line dancing, chair yoga and pedicures.
A stage area to the west of the main building provides space for presentations and the building can be rented for parties, family reunions and more.
Cost
But keeping the Senior Center up to snuff in its current location near downtown comes with a price. During the past five years the city has been upgrading the building, renovating the roof and installing a new HVAC system.
Now it’s time for renovations to the bathrooms because none of them comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. The problem is bids came in higher than expected, prompting the city to start the bidding process over with hopes that a line-by-line bidding system will bring costs down.
Sirek-Taft said the bathrooms near the front door can hardly accommodate a wheelchair — especially the newer models that are larger and motorized. The stage area bathrooms aren’t quite as bad but still need to be brought into compliance while a third set, used mostly by staff, are tiny.
Sirek-Taft and Anderson also pointed to the slight decline in flooring leading from the main dining room area to a set of rooms to the east.
“That’s one of the big costs, I think, was the leveling they were looking at,” Sirek-Taft said.
The City Council had agreed on March 8 to pay for the Senior Center ADA Improvement project through American Rescue Plan Act funds, but the base bid from the sole company that responded — V&S Construction — came in $154,900 over the original estimate.
During the City Council’s regular meeting on Feb. 14, Community Services Director Jim Anderson said at some time the city will have to stop putting money into the building. But nobody is coming up with a better alternative.
The case to stayFor the seniors, the current building has room for them to spread out for multiple activities plus a ceramics room with kiln, a woodworking shop for guys who had to give up their equipment when they moved into an apartment, and a room plus storage for art projects.
It also has those three magic real estate benefits — location, location, location.
Sirek-Taft said they haven’t looked at any other locations, although the city would tell them upon occasion about alternatives. But none of them can beat the site on Humbird Street just a few blocks to the west of North Main Street.
For example, one suggestion was to move near the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County and Northwood Technical College campuses, but many seniors have no transportation or a way to get out there, Sirek-Taft said.
Additionally, senior housing is nearby, including Red Cedar Village and Marshall Towers, enabling seniors to get to the center on foot. And those who do drive sometimes don’t like to travel long distances or after dark, Anderson said.
The Senior Center also needs room for its wide variety of programming that keeps seniors engaged in the community and with friends.
“Going to something smaller — I don’t want to say it won’t work, but it won’t work because of the amount of stuff that goes on with programming,” Barnes said. “We have four or five things going on at once. We have card players here, we have foot care going on back there, we have Dining at 5 and that’s just one day here.”
Barnes estimates that in a single day at least 75 people come through the Senior Center doors.
“It’s a more vibrant place than what people think it is,” he said.