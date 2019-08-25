The 2019 Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival, Sept. 6-8 at Jefferson Fair Park, 503 N Jackson Ave., Jefferson, will celebrate the diversity of sheep, the fiber they produce and the renewable products that they provide.
The Country Store will feature more than 130 exhibitors from across the country. More than 70 fiber arts classes for all experience levels will be taught by nationally recognized instructors.
The event will feature more than six hundred sheep representing more than 40 breeds, with sheep shows both Saturday and Sunday.
Gates open at 7 a.m. each day. Admission is $8 per person, $15 for a weekend pass. Kids 8 and under are free. Parking at the event is free.
For more information, visit www.wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com or contact Carol Black at 920-296-0326 or rbblack@powercom.net.