SHELL LAKE – For the first time in history, Shell Lake students will be able to travel overseas with their school.
High school Spanish teacher Katie Johnson approached the Shell Lake School Board Monday, Dec. 19, to request a club trip to Costa Rica in June 2024. Johnson has been to Costa Rica three times, two of which were on student trips.
“It’s a safe place to go, natural beauty, and the Costa Rican people are wonderful,” she said.
Johnson said Shell Lake School has never offered an overseas school trip. The Spanish Club is growing, too.
Johnson said they would use a local travel agency many other districts have worked with. It would be a seven-day trip, starting in the capital city of San Jose and traveling south. During the trip, the students will have opportunities to learn Costa Rican cooking, zipline, snorkel, spend time with local people, visit national parks, take a boat tour, visit a coffee plantation and more.
The trip is for those in the Spanish II class, mostly juniors and seniors, though underclassmen who complete the class in time may sign up, Johnson said.
Johnson said the minimum number of students needed to make the trip feasible is six, and after an informational meeting, eight families were planning to sign up.
The cost is over $3,000 per student, and there are monthly payment options. The students will have fundraising opportunities, as well.
Johnson told the board this is a great opportunity for the students to get cultural and Spanish language experience, and to plan for their futures.
“It just brings their learning to life,” she said.
Her vision is to eventually make this a biannual trip.
“I would hope to branch out beyond Costa Rica, too,” she said.
Johnson also noted the travel agency allows trip modifications up to 45 days before departure if there are COVID-19 concerns.
The board approved the trip unanimously.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” said board member Nicole Tims.