Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald made a request of the Rice Lake City Council Tuesday when members received an update on the Fire Department’s EMT service to permit the fire chief to allow the new ambulance to respond to calls just outside of the fire district.

Rice Lake Fire Chief Mike Hover reported that since the ambulance went operational on Nov. 9 it has made 42 calls of which 40 could be billed for an estimated revenue of $48,000. Expenditures came to about $8,736, although this did not include long-haul expenses such as the purchase of the ambulance.