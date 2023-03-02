Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald made a request of the Rice Lake City Council Tuesday when members received an update on the Fire Department’s EMT service to permit the fire chief to allow the new ambulance to respond to calls just outside of the fire district.
Rice Lake Fire Chief Mike Hover reported that since the ambulance went operational on Nov. 9 it has made 42 calls of which 40 could be billed for an estimated revenue of $48,000. Expenditures came to about $8,736, although this did not include long-haul expenses such as the purchase of the ambulance.
The Fire Department has not received payment via Lifequest as of yet, but as Councilmember Harlan Dodge noted in business it can take anywhere from 90 to 120 days before seeing money. But to his mind that wasn’t the top priority.
“Revenue is not the reason why we’re doing it, we’re doing it for the safety of the people,” Dodge said.
Councilmember Doug Edwardsen said he understood that the Fire Department expected to see 60-65% of the revenue from the bills and wanted further explanation. Hover responded that Lifequest said it probably would be closer to 75-80% as they were conservative in their estimates. The losses were due in part to Medicare/Medicaid set fees, and uninsured and self-insured people.
The department will know after a year how the ambulance is operating financially, but Hover believed the service would come in above the break-even point.
Fitzgerald thanked the council for initiating the ambulance service.
“It is working exactly if not better than we thought,” he said. “It’s reducing workload, it is saving lives. It’s a dream.”
Fitzgerald said the only improvement he could suggest was to allow the ambulance to respond to calls just outside of the Fire District at Hover’s discretion. In the 16 weeks the ambulance has been in operation, four calls have come in from within a few miles of the district’s border, and one of those was from just across a street.
Councilmember Jim Resac, Rice Lake’s former fire chief, asked Hover and Fitzgerald to track the number of calls coming in from near the district’s boundaries over the next four months to give the council more information if members pursue the option.
Dodge asked if entering a mutual aid agreement could state that the ambulance traveled only so far beyond the district’s borders or if it would be expected to respond to calls in Turtle Lake, for example.
“That’s where it gets tricky,” Hover said.
The council must remember it’s responsible to the taxpayers of Rice Lake who footed the bill for the new ambulance service, Edwardsen said.
Dodge pondered whether some of the 1/2% county tax could be disbursed back to Rice Lake to pay for the service if the ambulance responds outside of its area.
“Just food for thought,” he said.
In other action, the council:
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend the municipal code regarding the Tourism Commission. The original proposal had called for a five-member board that included three city residents. It was altered to call for three at-large members so as not to exclude people who live outside the city limits.
• OK’d the first reading of an ordinance annexing land owned by Allen and Beverly Schneider, and World Harvest Church, on the city’s west side. The council had approved a second reading for the annexation on Jan. 24, but the Department of Administration told the city that since the annexation maps did not include a metes and bounds description, it could not be filed as required by state statutes.
• Confirmed the mayor’s appoint of Keith Moffatt to the Rice Lake Utilities Commission, replacing Daniel Wolner who recently resigned. Moffatt’s term will end October 2025.
• Agreed to provide a one-time $1,500 bonus to represented employees of the Rice Lake Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 1793, in addition to cost-of-living adjustments.