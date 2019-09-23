SPRING GREEN — In conservationist Aldo Leopold’s “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold highlights the ethical relationship between people and the land they manage. This idea of “land ethic,” a moral responsibility of humans to the natural world, has guided many farmers throughout time, including Dick Cates, who recently traveled to Ethiopia on a special project — leaving a copy of Leopold’s book behind to better guide livestock farmers as they aim to improve cattle husbandry and management practices.
Cates participated in his first international agriculture project in 1999, visiting China with UW-Madison’s Babcock Institute for International Dairy Research and Development. Since then, he has participated in 12 other international volunteer projects, taking him across the world to South Africa, Honduras and Mexico, just to name a few.
“Everything I’ve done has been livestock and cattle related,” Cates said. “But most projects have had an emphasis on managing the land.”
In mid-August of this year, Cates left his Iowa County farm again and ventured to Ethiopia with Catholic Relief Services’ Farmer-to-Farmer Program, a USAID funded program that provides technical assistance from U.S. volunteers to farmers, farmer groups, agribusinesses and other agricultural institutions abroad.
This trip to Ethiopia was a bit different than other volunteer projects though, he explained. Instead of visiting farms and sharing information directly with farmers, this project focused on training development agents at Kombolcha Agricultural, Technical and Vocational Education and Training College, sharing with them information and resources that they, in turn, can share with farmers in the region.
Much like Extension agents in Wisconsin, development agents support a large base of small farmers in the Ethiopian agricultural sector; however, these farmers experience a limited flow of agricultural knowledge, skills, technology and techniques, solidifying the need for more well-trained development agents who are willing to advise on practices and management.
“Ethiopia is a developing country. In the last 10 years, they’ve started to really improve their lifestyle; they’re very industrious people,” Cates said. “It’s a great thing for their agricultural community to have CRS come.”
Cates created a curriculum for the trainers and instructors at the college, about 30 people total. Over 15 days, he taught them many things, including how to use and calibrate a pasture stick and plate and how to use a ration balancing software so farmers can better understand what they are feeding their animals and in return, see better production and productivity for the animal.
“It was so interesting because they began to realize they could feed what the animals need for nutrition instead of just what they have on hand,” Cates said. “They were totally into it because they could see how it was useful.”
Agriculture in Ethiopia is much different than agriculture in the U.S. The average acreage of a farm in Ethiopia is just over one acre, with almost everyone having a few cows, and maybe some sheep, oxen or a camel. The country has a large livestock population, the highest in Africa and ranking tenth in the world. However, livestock’s contribution to the country’s GDP remains low due to inadequate feed supply, prevalence of diseases and traditional, and often backward, animal husbandry practices, specifically in rural areas.
Ethiopia is also the second most populous country in Africa, but interestingly, 85% of the population is still considered rural and make a living farming.
“It’s very, very agriculture cultured, but the land isn’t very productive and there are just too many people,” Cates said.
Even with small acreage, he stressed how progress can still be made. Grass is free, he said, and utilizing that resource should be a consideration for these farmers.
While tourist opportunities were far and few between, Cates did get to experience something interesting while in Ethiopia: a livestock exchange. In the U.S., the scenes at livestock auctions include big cattle trailers and trucks in the parking lot, gates and fences protecting the animals and attendees and an arena to showcase the next animal up for auction.
“There was none of that,” Cates said.
Instead, everyone that had animals to sell walked them from their farms, some six to 10 miles away, to an open field on Saturday. Hundreds of people stood with their animals, leaning on their walking sticks and occasionally tapping their animal on the nose or rear-end if it got antsy.
“If someone wants to buy something, you just go to the person with the animal and barter,” he said. “And then you walk home with the livestock that you purchased.”
Cates also found Ethiopia a melting pot of different religions and races, and it was interesting to observe their daily routines. He also found it interesting how people interacted with each other in the village each day and was curious about their industrious and innovative ideas.
“I really love being in other countries for a limited time, and I’m fascinated by how people solve their problems and choose to live,” Cates said. “It seemed like every 10 yards, I’d get a chuckle out of something or think to myself ‘that’s amazing.’ Everything is just so different.”
Though certainly an adventure and learning opportunity, Cates is always glad to be back home as he misses his family while he’s volunteering abroad. However, he takes pride knowing he’s left knowledge behind in Ethiopia that will hopefully help farmers better manage their livestock and their land.
“Now it’s up to them,” he said. “They may not use anything I taught them, but one agent may help a lot of farmers and to me, that’s really cool.”