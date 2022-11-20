Wisconsin State Trooper Andrew Seitz speaks with a motorist caught speeding on Lake Shore Drive West in Ashland Wednesday. BELOW: Police are trying to do more to monitor speed on Lake Shore Drive in Ashland with additional patrols and radar signs that tell drivers how fast they’re going. (Tom Stankard/Staff photos)
Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Andrew Seitz was driving along Lake Shore Drive in Ashland and activated his radar. Within seconds, he had his first pinch: A motorist going 44 mph in a 25-mph zone near Prentice Avenue.
The stretch of Highway 2 running through Ashland has become notorious for the number of motorists who use it more as a runway than a road. The problem was brought into tragic relief earlier this year when a woman and her daughter were killed when they slammed into a car driven by state Sen. Janet Bewley. State Patrol crash reconstruction experts found that the woman was driving at 100 mph just before impact.
Police — both local and state — said they try to monitor traffic on the road and write citations. But they also said other responsibilities make it difficult to patrol Highway 2 as often as they would like.
That’s what Seitz was doing Wednesday morning — with an Ashland Daily Press reporter in his squad to try to assess just how bad the problem is.
After handing that first motorist a ticket for driving 10 mph over the speed limit, Seitz went back to patrolling near Maslowski Beach.
Again, it was moments before he pulled over a motorist traveling 67 mph.
He cut the driver a break with a warning because a passenger reportedly was late for an appointment. Heading back toward town, again he caught a driver near McDonald’s going 43 mph in a 25 mph zone.
This time, he handed out a citation.
In a matter of about 90 minutes, Seitz issued two tickets and two warnings to motorists on Highway 2 — a “light day,” he said.
“I cited one for going 70 in a 45 mph zone recently. It’s pretty consistent day-to-day,” he said.
“I’m handing out between three and seven citations every day. I don’t do it to hand out tickets. I do this to make the road safer.”
Seitz has been patrolling in Ashland since summer and hopes his presence encourages motorists to slow down.
The crash involving Bewley was noteworthy not just for who was involved and how fast one car was driving, but it wasn’t an anomaly. Speeding was a factor in 35% of fatal crashes in Wisconsin in 2020 and 29% across the country.
As a result, 11,258 people were killed in the U.S. in 10,136 crashes — an average of over 30 deaths per day, according to the National Safety Council. Of those, 216 fatal crashes in the Badger State involved speeding.
The Bewley crash prompted one reader to send the Daily Press an email asking if Highway 2 is being monitored at all, and if it were, would it have prevented the crash from happening.
“If you’re driving on US2 at the speed limit of 25 mph, you are assuredly passed by vehicles going much faster. How often do you see someone who has been speeding stopped by a police officer?” the reader asked.
Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom said he would love to have an officer monitor Lake Shore Drive speeds more often. But their primary duty is to respond to calls for an officer, and he’s already short-staffed.
So police have done the next best thing: installed radar signs that show the speed of passing cars on Lake Shore Drive, to encourage motorists to watch how fast they’re going, Hagstrom said.
“This is recorded. It takes fastest speed, average speed and how many cars,” he said.
More of those signs are on the way, perhaps by the pedestrian cross walk near Walmart, he said.
The signs do prompt some drivers to slow down, but they don’t appear to be solving the problem. People tend to speed down Lake Shore Drive for several reasons, Seitz said.
“Lots of people who have lived here for awhile have gotten comfortable driving those speeds. During the summertime, Ashland is also a big tourist attraction,” Seitz said.
Seeing a trooper on the road has definitely gotten passing motorists to slow down, he said. Seitz hopes it won’t take long for Lake Shore Drive to lose its speeding reputation.
Enforcing the speed limit has garnered mixed reviews, however.
“I get people thanking me for keeping speeds down, focusing on traffic. The other 30% are not happy about getting a speeding citation,” Seitz said. “I can’t take it to heart. No one likes getting a ticket.”