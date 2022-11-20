Speeding MAIN.jpg

Wisconsin State Trooper Andrew Seitz speaks with a motorist caught speeding on Lake Shore Drive West in Ashland Wednesday. BELOW: Police are trying to do more to monitor speed on Lake Shore Drive in Ashland with additional patrols and radar signs that tell drivers how fast they’re going. (Tom Stankard/Staff photos)

Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Andrew Seitz was driving along Lake Shore Drive in Ashland and activated his radar. Within seconds, he had his first pinch: A motorist going 44 mph in a 25-mph zone near Prentice Avenue.

The stretch of Highway 2 running through Ashland has become notorious for the number of motorists who use it more as a runway than a road. The problem was brought into tragic relief earlier this year when a woman and her daughter were killed when they slammed into a car driven by state Sen. Janet Bewley. State Patrol crash reconstruction experts found that the woman was driving at 100 mph just before impact.

Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Andrew Seitz uses his radar gun to track the speed of traffic along Highway 2 on Ashland’s west side. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
