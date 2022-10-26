SPOONER — Members of Spooner's FFA chapter showed they have the dirt on dirt during the Tri-County Soil Judging Contest. The contest is designed to allow students the opportunity to take the knowledge gained in the classroom and take it to the field, literally.
Students judge four pits dug into the soil. The competition in 2022 was tough, with 13 total teams and 86 individual competitors. Neither of Spooner's teams managed to place, but Sean Zwisler earned his way into the top 10 with a sixth-place finish.
This year was one to build on, said Susie Olson-Rosenbush, the Spooner FFA advisor.
“For many of my students competing, this was their first year in the contest, and one of those individuals received the top score for Spooner. We are already looking forward to next year. This contest is a great way for students to challenge themselves and to continue to develop skills in understanding soils and the productive potential of the land,” she said.
The Wisconsin Association of FFA includes more than 250 local chapters with more than 20,000 members. FFA activities and award programs complement instruction in agriculture education by giving students practical experience in the application of agricultural skills and knowledge gained in classes.
FFA’s mission is to develop its members’ potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.