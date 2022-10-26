SPOONER — Members of Spooner's FFA chapter showed they have the dirt on dirt during the Tri-County Soil Judging Contest. The contest is designed to allow students the opportunity to take the knowledge gained in the classroom and take it to the field, literally.

Students judge four pits dug into the soil. The competition in 2022 was tough, with 13 total teams and 86 individual competitors. Neither of Spooner's teams managed to place, but Sean Zwisler earned his way into the top 10 with a sixth-place finish.