With the passing of Halloween, many of us are ready to get in the holiday spirit! This year, checking friends and family off your list will be a breeze when you shop from local businesses that are part of the Something Special from Wisconsin program. This program, administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, highlights products grown, raised, and produced right here in Wisconsin, making perfect gifts for family and friends.
To become a member of the Something Special from Wisconsin program, at least 50% of the value of the product must be attributable to Wisconsin ingredients, production or processing activities. This program brings recognition and credibility to Wisconsin products, building upon our reputation for providing the finest goods and services available. To find Something Special from Wisconsin products in the store, look for the red, oval logo with white and yellow lettering.
To shop many of these local agribusiness at one time, visit the second annual Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market, Nov. 30 – Dec. 1. The market, located at the Johnson Creek High School, is hosted by Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters and Café, and will feature some of Wisconsin’s finest products and services. Berres Brothers is a veteran-owned business, deeply rooted in their Watertown community. They are most known for their signature coffees, which are roasted and distributed right from Watertown. Popular varieties include Tres Rios, Highlander Grogg, and Packer Perc. Stop by their booth at the market to check off your coffee-loving friend from your holiday gift list.
Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery will also be at the Holiday Market. Former governor of Wisconsin, W. D. Hoard is often considered the father of the Wisconsin dairy industry. Today, his legacy lives on through special Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery cheeses. These cheeses are made from pure Guernsey milk that comes from descendants of Hoard’s original herd of cows. Their Belair cheese is a Port Salut-style variety that has a creamy, soft texture ideal for a formal cheese board or a Sunday afternoon grilled cheese.
Additional businesses participating in the Holiday Market are quite diverse. Check off the foodie on your list with dried Wisconsin cranberries or a unique salad dressing. Shop for stylish friends with custom-made clothing and one-of-a-kind jewelry. Several Wisconsin wineries also will be at the market, representing the diversity of wines made in our state. While shopping, satisfy your own sweet tooth with caramels from Cream City Caramels & Confections, cashew almond toffee from Sweet P’s Pantry, or a gingersnap cookie from Beans n Cream Bakehouse.
Finish off your holiday shopping with a real Wisconsin Christmas tree or wreath. Choosing a real Christmas tree or wreath is an environmentally sound choice. According to the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association, Christmas tree farms stabilize soil, protect water supplies and provide refuge for wildlife. Christmas trees also absorb carbon dioxide and other gases, emitting fresh oxygen. This helps prevent the earth-warming “greenhouse effect”. After the holiday season, real trees are recyclable and will biodegrade, returning to the soil where they began.
This holiday season, find Something Special from Wisconsin for everyone on your list and kick start your gift shopping at the Holiday Market.
Holiday Market Details:
Dates: Nov. 30 – Dec. 1
Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Location: Johnson Creek High School Gym, 455 Aztalan St., Johnson Creek
Admission: $2 entry fee, children 18 and under are free. Entry fee benefits the Johnson Creek Lions Club
Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin can be reached at DATCP, 2811 Agriculture Drive, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53718 or DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov.