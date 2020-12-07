Wisconsin is lagging behind the national average when it comes to the percentage of residents who have access to at least one fixed high-speed broadband service.
The coronavirus pandemic has magnified the importance of a high-speed internet connection, and the lack of that access has made it difficult for residents in some communities to keep up as more aspects of life moved online starting earlier this year, according to Jaron McCallum, director of broadband at the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
“Broadband is just so critically important because it is just such a key contributor to the vibrance and overall health and just role of a community,” McCallum said Nov. 19 during a presentation to the Wisconsin Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. “It’s really just necessary for communities, residents to be able to access essential services and participate fully in our democracy in our modern economy.”
The current state of broadband in Wisconsin leaves 7.1% of population Wisconsin or at least 410,000 people — a number McCallum said is likely an underestimate — lack access to at least one fixed broadband service. That number lags a bit behind the national average, which is about 5.6%
“The state is looking at this and they are addressing it,” McCallum said. “The state is expanding and devoting funds to these programs to intend to expand broadband services to some of these people that you know don’t have service currently.”
Of those estimated 410,000 individuals, McCallum said, many are concentrated in rural areas in the state.
“There are a number of areas in the state that have great broadband access,” McCallum said. “But the need and the demand out there certainly remains. There are very much areas of their state that are unserved and underserved.”
The current definition of broadband from the Federal Communications Commission is 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload.
“That definition is changing over time at the federal level but you know in my position I’m certainly aware of growing data consumption, growing broadband application usage,” McCallum said. “Upload speed is growing more and more important as folks are trying to work from home.”
Broadband expansion grants in Wisconsin have connected or are in the process of connecting more than 7,000 businesses and 117,000 homes to high speed broadband internet access. Fiscal year 2020 grants were awarded in March. The program received 143 applications and awarded 72 grants. More than $50 million was requested, but the state was only able to award about $24 million, he said.
“A consistent theme throughout the cycles that we’ve had with this grant program is the need and the demand for the program,” McCallum said. “It has been quite competitive historically.”
Broadband grants are awarded to help private companies make a return on investment in areas where customer density can make it hard to provide service, McCallum said.
“If there are just a few customers per mile or maybe even one customer per entire mile, to deploy fiber or to put in a wireless tower, that infrastructure is expensive to deploy,” McCallum said. “The grant program really is there to help bridge that gap, provide extra funding support to, you know, private companies and communities to expand infrastructure where otherwise it might not make business sense to do so.”
The 2021 grant cycle closed on Dec. 1. The state again has $24 million available in grant funding, McCallum said.
Grants recipients don’t receive reimbursement until the work is ultimately performed, McCallum said.
“So when a client recipient asks for reimbursement, they are required to submit a status report, basically showing the status of their grant program and their current project,” he said. “We do track very closely we’re those grant dollars are going, and we do require recipients to provide updates on their grant projects.”
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, in October the Public Service Commission awarded $5.3 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to 12 shovel-ready projects to expand access with the stipulation that the funding recipients have to be able to connect customers by Dec. 30.
“COVID-19 has very much amplified the need for broadband,” McCallum said. “Even prior to the pandemic, broadband always had its importance and was considered critical infrastructure. But the pandemic has shined an even brighter spotlight on the importance of connectivity for telecommuting or distance learning or telehealth or business, the applications are endless.”
McCallum said the newly created Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access would be key to efficiently expanding broadband access in the future. On July 14, Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order 80 creating the task force, which will create an annual report for the governor’s office and the legislature highlighting the current state of broadband in Wisconsin as well as policy initiatives, recommendations to overcome challenges in terms of access portability and access, affordability and adoption, he said.
“The the goal of the group is to expand access to every resident, business and institution across the state, and also look at things like digital inclusion and statewide affordable access,” McCallum said.