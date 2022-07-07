The Wisconsin State Fair is right around the corner. Here's the listing of sponsorship days for 2022.
Thursday, August 4 – Wells Fargo $5 Day, benefiting Hunger Task Force – Promotion runs 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Donate a jar of peanut butter or make a cash donation outside of any ticket window to receive admission into the State Fair for just $5. Educational information about Hunger Task Force’s work to end hunger through statewide partnerships with Wisconsin agriculture, the Hunger Task Force Farm, and a new local headquarters, is available in Central Park. This interactive set up will include tasty samples from local dairy and food producers, photo-ops on Hunger Task Force’s Farm tractor, music, and entertainment.
Friday, August 5 – Celebrate Wisconsin Day, presented by Travel Wisconsin – Promotion runs 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Out-of-state Fairgoers from far and wide can benefit from this great admission promotion, presented by Travel Wisconsin. These Fairgoers will receive two admission tickets for just $17 ($17 in savings). To participate, Fairgoers must present an out-of-state ID at any ticket window on Friday, August 5.
Saturday, August 6 – Sentry Foods Day – Activities run 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Bring your family and friends to enjoy free samples at the Sentry Taste Fest in Central Park. Sentry is also hosting a dance party for kids, mascot meet and greet, and tons of family-friendly entertainment.
Tuesday, August 9 – NEW! Milwaukee Bucks Kids Day – Activities run 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Young Bucks fans can receive a free youth State Fair admission ticket valid for August 9 after signing up for the Bango’s Kids Club, sponsored by BMO Harris. Once at the State Fair, fans can score a photo with the Larry O’Brien trophy, enjoy performances from the Bucks Entertainment Network featuring the Grand Dancers, score a high-five from Bango and the Wisconsin Herd’s mascot, Pointer, take home a souvenir craft on-a-stick, play NBA 2K, and purchase some new gear from the mobile Bucks Pro Shop.
Wednesday, August 10 – Meijer Day – Promotion runs 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Meijer shoppers save $5 on one adult admission ticket just for shopping at a Wisconsin Meijer store. To get this deal, present a Meijer receipt for a purchase of $45 or more from Wisconsin Meijer stores dated between July 3 - August 10, 2022 at any ticket window on Wednesday, August 10. Limit one offer per receipt. Join the Meijer team in Central Park for children’s activities and giveaways.
Thursday, August 11 – Prairie Farms Dairy Day, Honoring Educators – Promotion runs 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Prairie Farms Dairy honors educators by offering State Fair free admission to educators when they present their school-issued ID or name badge at any ticket window on Thursday, August 11. Limit one admission per ID.
Friday, August 12 – Kwik Trip Day – Activities run 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Fairgoers can stop by the Kwik Trip display in Central Park to interact with the Kwik Trip team, learn more about the Kwik Rewards loyalty program, play some fun interactive games, and have a chance to win some pretty cool prizes!
Sunday, August 14 – Budweiser Salute the Troops Day – Promotion runs 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Courtesy of Wisconsin State Fair, veterans, military personnel, and their family members receive free admission when they simply present their Military ID (DD214, VA ID, Military Common Access Card, or dependent ID) at any ticket window on Sunday, August 14. Limit four admissions per ID. Courtesy of Budweiser, don’t miss a special military program at the Central Park stage at 11 a.m. Activities will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Central Park, including a Veterans & Military Resources Expo.