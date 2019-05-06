Back when I was a kid, whenever a couple or more farmers got together, whether it was at the grist mill waiting for cow feed to be ground, around the table during grain threshing season, over the back fence when neighbors stopped their work for a chat, or when they came to town on Saturday nights and were waiting for their wives to grocery shop, storytelling almost always resulted.
These stories were entertaining as many of them had a humorous bent to them, but also were filled with information — how the cattle were surviving during the summer drought, what price Sam got for his potato crop, how the weather this year was not nearly as bad as the weather 20 years ago. Many of the stories were also sad, such as how Frank was making it on his poor old farm since his wife died and three kids yet at home to feed and care for.
I heard some of these stories many times, each story was told a little different each time it was shared, but enjoyed as much as the time before. Storytelling was a way for farmers to socialize, but it also offered the storytellers and their listeners an opportunity to share something about themselves that was difficult to share in any other way. It was through stories that people offered a window to their innermost thoughts, feelings and emotions — something no farmer wanted to or perhaps didn’t know how to talk about. Each storyteller had his own style of stringing words together in such a way that they evoked a response from the listener, or the reader, if the story was written.
Most rural storytellers stayed close to the facts, but they did embellish here and there, especially as time passed and the story was repeated. This was especially so for stories involving fishing and hunting. Beyond fishing and hunting, something that everyone in my rural community did, stories I heard were about bad weather, ornery cows, runaway horses and bumbling city salesmen.
The vast majority of these stories were humorous, although the subjects and the situations were generally far from being funny. Humor was a way of making a bad situation better, of finding something good in something that was sometimes awful, of evoking laughter in a situation that was filled with tears. Stories about a farmstead fire, a charging mad bull or a tipped-over pickup truck. Stories about minor and sometimes not so minor injuries caused by poor judgment or lack of knowledge.
Most communities, mine was one of them, had a storyteller adept at inventing facts and situations and weaving them into the most outrageous stories that most of us enjoyed, but almost all knew there was not a smidgen of truth in them. Of course these “truth inventors” themselves became the subject of stories. “Did you hear the story that Bill told last week about the mountain lion he saw in his backyard?” Or some people merely dismissed Bill’s stories, “You just can’t believe a word that old Bill says. He’s an out and out liar.”
Several people in my home community were good with one-liners. For example, “Never buy a horse that is blind in one eye and can’t see out of the other.” When I asked one of these old timers a question such as, “How you doin’ today?” I would get a one-line response: “I was born with nothing and I have most of it left.” Or, “I’m feeling a lot better than I ought to for a person of my age,” and several other variations.
Humor allowed country people to live through the tough times, when the rains didn’t come and the crops dried up, when a friend or relative died, when milk prices fell, when someone in the family was injured. When there was a devastating fire. Country humor was homemade; it was of the people. It was humor that came from the land. And although it may have evoked a belly laugh or sometimes only a chuckle, it cheered up people — and in most instances the story in addition to being funny, the story had a deeper message. A meaning that transcended the story.
For country people, good weather nourished their crops; storytelling and humor nourished their souls.
