Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom is kicking off the 2019-2020 school year by announcing the Book of the Year “Right This Very Minute,” written by Lisl Detlefson of Wisconsin.
Each year, the Ag in the Classroom program holds an essay contest in conjunction with the Book of the Year for 4th and 5th grade students throughout the state. This year’s essay contest topic is, “How has Wisconsin agriculture affected your life today?”
Detlefson’s book is also the current American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s Book of the Year and has an educator’s guide developed for it. Accompanying lessons aligned to educational standards and various Wisconsin educational resources are available online for teachers, students and volunteers to use in promoting and preparing essays.
“We are thrilled to have our book be written by a Wisconsin author who lives agriculture each day,” said Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Darlene Arneson. “The book looks at how agriculture affects a young child during various parts of the day. It offers ideas for students to think about their day and how agriculture affects them during mealtime, impacts the clothes they wear and the jobs around them.”
Essay submissions must be 100-to-300 words in length and will be judged on content, grammar, spelling and neatness. The essay contest rules, lesson plans and sample classroom activities are located at https://www.wisagclassroom.org/events-activities/essay-contest/. Essays are due April 1, 2020. The contest is sponsored by We Energies and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation.
Questions about the book or essay contest can be directed to darneson@wfbf.com.
Nine district winners will be selected with one being chosen as the state winner in May by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Promotion and Education Committee. Each district winner will receive a classroom presentation for his/her class. Last year, more than 2,000 students participated in the contest.