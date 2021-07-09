Ben Styer of the Menomonie FFA chapter has been elected to serve as Wisconsin State FFA President for the 2021-2022 year.
The announcement was made at the 92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention, which was held in-person July 5-8 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Styer had been previously serving as a state vice president for the organization.
Also serving as state officers for 2021-2022 are Katie Zimmer, Flambeau FFA, vice president; Casey Denk, Mondovi FFA, vice president; Amara Livingston, Cochrane-Fountain City FFA, parliamentarian; Mia Hillebrand, River Valley FFA, secretary; Aubrey Schlimgen, Marshall FFA, sentinel; Emily Dahlke, Adams-Friendship FFA, treasurer; Lydia Rasmussen, Pulaski FFA, vice president; Lashawna Vogel, reporter; and Sydney Bender, Big Foot FFA, vice president.
At the convention, a total of 304 FFA members were awarded state FFA degrees, the highest degree available at the state level.
Four state FFA members were also named as Stars Over Wisconsin during the convention.
Kaelyn Sumner of Pulaski FFA earned Star in Agribusiness.
Caleb Gotham of New Auburn FFA earned Star in Agriscience.
Kendra Goplin of Whitehall FFA earned Star in Agricultural Placement.
Randy Winch of Fennimore FFA earned Star Farmer.
For more information about Wisconsin FFA, visit wisconsinaged.org.