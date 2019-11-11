Congratulations to the winners of the annual 2019 Supreme Exhibitor contest, announced recently by Wisconsin State Fair officials.
The awards are presented based on an exhibitor’s overall achievements at the 2019 Fair from points earned participating in the respective department’s animal shows, Knowledge Masters contest and Showmanship. The Supreme Exhibitor awards are offered in each Junior Department and all Junior exhibitors actively exhibiting at the 2019 Fair were eligible in their respective department.
“The Supreme Exhibitor award is the culmination of Wisconsin State Fair’s Youth Animal Programs as it demonstrates excellence in the entire scope of animal care and competition,” said Brian Bolan, Senior Director of Agriculture at Wisconsin State Fair. “To receive top recognition, youth must excel in practical knowledge events, be proficient in Showmanship, and demonstrate exemplary animal husbandry by attaining high individual animal placement. The individuals at the top of these contests represent Wisconsin’s elite Agriculture Industry Youth Leaders.”
Hannah Tremaine of Oconomowoc is the Supreme Beef Exhibitor. She is the daughter of Mark and Karen Tremaine and has been exhibiting at the Fair for seven years. In 2017, Tremaine was awarded Supreme Champion Performance Steer and in 2018 was Supreme Champion Knowledge Master and Supreme Beef Exhibitor. She is currently attending UW-Madison pursuing Speech Pathology and her future plans are to work on her parents’ farm and pursue her hobby in livestock photography.
Cortney Zimmerman of Spencer was named Reserve Beef Exhibitor and Lauren Jones of Darlington was named Third Overall.
Joseph Robinson of Mineral Point is the Supreme Boer Goat Exhibitor. He is the son of Mike and Amy Robinson and this is his second year exhibiting at the Fair. He received champion market wether and is the Supreme Exhibitor for the second year in a row. His future plans include participating in the agriculture industry by raising animals and growing crops.
Jessica Anderson of Platteville was named Reserve Boer Goat Exhibitor and Sydney Tone of Stoughton was named Third Overall.
Lauren Siemers of Kiel is the Supreme Dairy Cattle Exhibitor. She is the daughter of Paul and Jenny Siemers and has been exhibiting at the Fair for five years. Siemers was also named the 2019 Dairy Cattle Knowledge Master Champion and winner of the John Klossner award. Next year she will be attending a four year university to study Agricultural Marketing and Communications so that she can continue to be a spokesperson for the dairy industry.
Zoe Ertel of Plymouth was named Reserve Dairy Cattle Exhibitor, and Clarissa Ulness of Valders was named Third Overall.
Mason Spencer of Orfordville is the Supreme Dairy Goat Exhibitor. He is the son of Susan Spencer and Mark and Annette Spencer. Spencer has been exhibiting at the Fair for six years but has attended every Wisconsin State Fair since he was born. He is currently a sophomore at UW-Platteville pursuing a degree in Dairy Science with hopes of working for a genetics company in the future.
Mackenzie Vanthournout of Evansville was named Reserve Dairy Goat Exhibitor and Shelby Tone of Stoughton was named Third Overall.
Amara Bugenhagen of Mukwonago is the Supreme Poultry Exhibitor. She is the daughter of Matt and Jenny Bugenhagen and has been exhibiting at the Fair for five years in the Junior show and for seven years in the Open show. Her hope is to attend UW-River Falls to major in Market Animal Sciences and double minor in Dairy Production Sciences and Agribusiness. Her long term goals include applying to vet school to pursue a career as a large animal Veterinarian.
Kate Delcore of West Bend was named Reserve Poultry Exhibitor and Shelby Tone of Stoughton was name Third Overall.
Harleigh Carlson of Amherst is the Supreme Rabbit Exhibitor. She is the daughter of Brian and Tammy Carlson and has been exhibiting at the Fair for two years. A memorable moment for Carlson is winning best in show with a homegrown rabbit. She would like to pursue a degree in Veterinary Sciences and apply to UW-Madison College of Vet Science to become a large animal veterinarian.
Brooke Brady-Cronce of Wauwatosa was named Reserve Rabbit Exhibitor and Benjamin Jaccard of DeForest was named Third Overall.
Kailen Smerchek of Rosholt is the Supreme Sheep Exhibitor. She is the daughter of Dan and Shelly Smerchek and has been exhibiting at the Fair for six years exhibiting both sheep and swine. Smerchek has plans to pursue a degree in Animal Science and Agricultural Communications while also judging livestock collegiately.
Vanessa Roberts of Whitelaw was named Reserve Sheep Exhibitor and Brady Meudt of Whitewater was named Third Overall.
Rachel Moseley of Osseo is the Supreme Swine Exhibitor. She is the daughter of Linda Giese Moseley and has been exhibiting at the Fair for seven years. A favorite memory for Moseley is being a Governor’s Blue Ribbon Auction Scholarship recipient this year. She is currently attending UW-River Falls pursuing a degree in Animal Science and looks to continue her education to become a veterinarian and work in a mixed or large animal practice.
Ian Shofner of New London was named Reserve Swine Exhibitor and Elysa Doherty of Johnson Creek was named Third Overall.
