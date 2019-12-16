Walter Rhein and his wife, Zulma, had an opportunity that was too good to pass up, no matter how unexpected it was nor how unprepared they were to take advantage of it.
The couple’s move to Wisconsin from South America is the topic of Rhein’s story, “The Darkest Winter,” which has been named the winner of the 2019 Christmas Memories Contest sponsored by The Country Today.
Rhein’s “The Darkest Winter” recounts the couple’s rather rushed decision after the granting of a visa to move to Wisconsin and the adjustments the move required.
“We had planned to move at some point, but it’s just one of those things, when you’re applying for a visa, they don’t really help you with the application,” Rhein said. “I maybe wasn’t reading the instructions as closely as I could have.”
Rhein’s story is featured on Page 1A of this edition. Runner-up entries can be found on Page 7A. Honorable mention selections will be printed in the Dec. 25 edition.
Rhein, now of Chippewa Falls, grew up in Spooner and moved to Lima after graduating from UW-Eau Claire in 2001. While in Lima, he worked as a teacher, translator and writer. He met Zulma when they were both teachers at a private school in Lima.
Rhein addresses some of the issues Zulma faced when adjusting to northern Wisconsin. Rhein said he took several important steps to introduce his wife to the state.
“I brought my wife from Lima, Peru, to Wisconsin, and I figured a Packers game would be a pretty good way to show her a bit about Wisconsin,” he said. “So I got tickets to the Packers-Vikings game, the first time (Packers quarterback Aaron) Rodgers faced the Vikings as the starter. That was a good way to introduce her to Wisconsin.”
Rhein is the author of “Beyond Birkie Fever” about the Birkebeiner ski race in Hayward and “Reckless Traveler” about his time adventuring in South America, which can be found on Amazon.com. He has been a featured writer at the Chippewa Valley Book Festival and the Fox Cities Book Festival. He is scheduled me to give a “Hiking the Inca Trail With Two Olympians” talk at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St., Jan. 21 at 1 p.m.
You can follow him at Facebook.com/authorwalterrhein or on Twitter at @stsoflima. More of Rhein’s writing can be found on his website, www.StreetsOfLima.com.
Rhein will get an annual subscription for The Country Today for submitting the winning entry.
Contest rules require that all entries be true stories. About 20 readers submitted entries in this year’s contest, which was judged by The Country Today editorial staff. Readers are encouraged to continue to enter the Christmas Memories Contest in future years as well as submit stories for the weekly Yarns of Yesteryear feature on Page 7A.
In the years since their move, Rhein said that Zulma has grown more accustomed to Wisconsin’s winters.
“She had a rough time the first couple years,” Rhein said, “but one day I saw her walking to the car carrying her winter jacket over her shoulder. I asked her what she was doing. She said it was too bulky to drive with it on. That’s when I knew she was used to winters here.”