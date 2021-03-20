The Wisconsin Technical College System is celebrating “National Ag Day” with a week-long social media campaign recognizing the state’s vital, resilient ag sector. WTCS has recognized National Ag Day, which falls on March 23 this year, since 2014.
Agriculture contributes $104.8 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy, while food processing contributes $82.7 billion. The sector annually provides 435,700 jobs, or 11.8% of the state’s employment, including about 154,000 in on-farm production and 282,000 in food processing. The state ranks 13th nationally in value of agricultural exports, totaling more than $3.3 billion of ag products to 151 countries in 2019.
Becky Levzow, who with her family owns and manages a dairy and beef operation in Rio, is currently serving her second term as WTCS Board President. Levzow’s position on the 13‑member WTCS Board, as a producer whose principal occupation is farming, is statutorily required – the only economic sector represented in this way.
“This is a chance to recognize the ag producers and processors who consistently make sure Wisconsin is known world-wide for its agriculture products,” Levzow said. “It’s also a chance to let them know what’s available to them at the technical colleges.”
Wisconsin’s technical colleges offer more than 70 occupational programs in support of agriculture production, and many more in support of food processing. With about 2,000 full- and part-time students enrolled in these programs, the technical colleges deliver more than 550 ag program graduates annually.
See messages of appreciation and support from System leaders and college faculty, staff and students at spark.adobe.com/video/B7mEeoMFAn7Uu.