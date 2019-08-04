Remember the old saying, “Actions speak louder than words”?
Eighteen-year-old Grant Goodell of Augusta took the adage to heart during the Eau Claire County Fair over the weekend. Grant’s actions created an $8,832 impact on one girl’s life.
Grant’s classmate Tenley Walker was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer just 25 days before their Augusta High School graduation this spring.
After surgeries, tests and hospital stays, Tenley was able to attend her high school graduation ceremony. She then began chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Recently, she completed her first round of treatments. In mid-August, Tenley will be evaluated about their effectiveness.
Grant and Tenley were not only high school classmates, but friends who worked together as FFA officers. Grant said Tenley has been an important part of his life so when he heard the news of Tenley’s diagnosis, it hit him hard. She had always helped him out, and he hoped to repay her.
Grant found a way to help his friend and teach others how to serve a friend and pay forward blessings.
Last year, Grant donated the meat from his market hog at the county fair to the Augusta food pantry.
This year, Grant planned to sell his market hog at the fair’s Saturday night livestock sale. He decided to donate the entire proceeds from the sale of his pig to Tenley to help cover some of her medical expenses.
He shared the idea with his parents, Michael and Rachel Goodell, who were supportive. Several businesses and individuals stepped forward and helped provide the financial backing to make it happen.
Grant’s hog weighed 276 pounds and sold during the livestock sale for a whopping $32 a pound to raise $8,832 for Tenley.
Tenley said in a Facebook post: “I can’t thank you enough Grant Goodell!! Huge thank you to all the businesses that made this possible! I am seriously overwhelmed with all this support!”
Since the auction and donation, Grant has been a little overwhelmed with the response he received from people.
“People I don’t know are coming up to me and thanking me for doing this,” he said. “It has really given me perspective how one small action can impact and inspire other people.”
Grant said he simply wanted to help his friend.
“Life is not always about yourself,” Grant said. “Sometimes teens need to see how others have helped them. Look at your family and friends. What have they done for you? We can pay this forward and help someone else.”
Grant said he wants to encourage everyone to know that “helping others doesn’t have to be about money or time or anything. It can be doing something small, like saying ‘thank you’ or helping someone out in a small way. These are the things that really make a difference.”
Grant said he was inspired by his grandparents, Glenn and Ardith Solsrud, who have long supported the Augusta community.
“I’ve watched my grandparents put so much into this community,” he said. “And now, my parents are doing the same thing.
“When Dad donates money or time or something, he doesn’t want credit. In fact, he doesn’t want anyone to know that he did it. This is a powerful message to me. He doesn’t want the glory. He just wants to help other people.”
Apparently Grant is following in his footsteps.
Vielhuber is a freelance writer from Poynette who writes a blog at simpleswordsoffaith.com.