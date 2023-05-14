Wayne Hanson’s tidy Eau Claire apartment holds shrines to his two great loves: his wife and the 180 vehicles he owned throughout his 90 years.
He’s eager to share what he calls a “beautiful love story.” Wayne met Nona Swiggum on Nov. 24, 1950, by chance. He was parked in his buddy Carl’s 1935 Oldsmobile, downtown Eau Claire, when a cute teenager poked her head in Wayne’s open passenger window and giggled then kept walking with her friend. Wayne told Carl, “Follow those girls.” Carl pulled a U-turn on Barstow Street.
They spotted Nona entering the State Theatre. Inside, he had trouble locating her in the dark. Once his eyes adjusted, he sat behind Nona.
At intermission, the lights came on for two volunteers to pitch for donations to the Red Cross.
“Guess who they were?” Wayne asks me now. I shrug. A few minutes with Wayne, you know he’s born to tell stories.
He exclaims, “Ann Landers and Dear Abby!” He’s told this one a time or two. Back then twin sisters Esther “Eppie” Lederer and Pauline “Popo” Phillips were raising their families in Eau Claire. They were five years away from becoming advice columnists and eventually famous.
That night Wayne watched “The Fuller Brush Girl” starring Lucille Ball on the big screen, though more likely his focus was on the lovely 16-year-old in the seat ahead of him. After the show, Nona stopped by Carl’s car to give Wayne a memorable kiss. The next day she turned 17. Wayne was an 18-year-old Air Force recruit on his way to Lackland, a base in Texas. Within the year they were married in Stillwater, since Minnesota law meant couples didn’t need to wait a month after paying for a license. “We never would have made it that long,” Wayne says.
Wayne served 14 years in the service during four major world events including the Korean and Vietnam wars. He and Nona and their growing family lived in Oklahoma, Canada, Minnesota, Georgia and Illinois. When they returned to Eau Claire, he worked for the post office for two decades. After he retired at age 55, he bought and sold cars for Don Litchfield Auto Sales for nine years.
Nona may have been his one and only, but Wayne’s appreciation for cars led to more than a harem of vehicles. He has photos of almost all 180 of them on his walls.
“The older the car, the happier I am,” Wayne tells me.
His favorite is hard to choose, though some are more memorable than others. 1960 Chevy. 1959 Corvette. The El Camino he saw in a Chippewa Falls parade with a for sale sign in the window and had to buy. His four Barracudas.
His first car was a 1939 Mercury Sedan, bought for $275 in 1952 when Wayne was 19. He won an essay contest when he wrote about it for this newspaper in 2010. He’d put on new white sidewalls and wheel covers then rigged the trunk with baling wire, so it opened from the inside. He says, “I thought I was a pretty cool dude with a really cool car.” The front brakes didn’t work so he disconnected them and plugged the line with a toothpaste cap. That was fine until the fluid heated up. He finally solved the problem with a carpet tack.
His family still calls him “MacGyver,” after that TV secret agent who could repair just about anything with a ballpoint pen, chewing gum and a shoelace. The heater in Wayne’s first car was broken, a problem he and Nona discovered when they drove 1,100 miles from Oklahoma City to Eau Claire one November with their 4-month-old son.
“Well, there’s a story behind this,” he tells me time and again. When he bought a 1956 Dodge from a neighbor, it had no title, so he called the State Patrol. An officer issued him one on the spot.
He claims his Cordoba was the only one in Eau Claire. He traded his aunt a New Yorker for it.
Wayne grew up next door to the Star-Dusk Drive-In on what used to be the old Highway 53 in Lake Hallie. As a boy he mowed lawns, set pins at the bowling alley, and worked at a bottling plant and a local market — all before he was 12. Often his payment was ham sandwiches, soda pop or ice cream, though he suspects he worked off his family’s grocery bill. He says, “I turned everything into fun.” Then he adds, “I was always up to mischief.”
He recounts how he and a buddy rigged up the metal vice in “electricity class,” then waited for Mr. Flanagan to touch it. Wayne was attracted to pals he calls “the rowdies,” which sometimes led to trouble. Imagine MacGyver before he honed his skills to fight bad guys.
Wayne spent a lifetime enamored with vehicles. One afternoon his dad said about the family car, “Show me what you can do.” Wayne immediately double clutched, something he’d learned by watching. Wayne’s job from then on was to pick up his sisters from Gower School, as long as he stayed off the highway. He was 14.
He grew up to buy cars that others wouldn’t consider, and he transformed them into gems. He never had trouble re-selling. He says about those days: “I ran a car orphanage.” He often owned up to six at a time. That’s the number of cars the average American buys per lifetime.
He once gave Nona a Mercedes-Benz for Christmas — wrapped in a bow. He bought his last car, a brand-new PT Cruiser, in 2005, when he was 72.
Wayne doesn’t drive anymore, though he can tell you a story about every car he owned. Nona died in 2020. The couple had 70 years together, and Wayne struggles without her. Still, he claims, “I had a perfect life. Not too many people can say that.”
He tells me about the dueling voices that guide him now, one on each shoulder. “Arthur,” short for arthritis, warns him “You can’t do that.” The other, “Percy” short for perseverance, says, “Oh, yes you can.”
Most days, Percy wins out.