As we approach the holidays in this whirlwind year many of us are thinking about the things we are most thankful for. I am most thankful for my family and being able to spend time with them. Across Wisconsin, many households are beginning to plan for the holidays as the most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner and many families are looking for new ways to celebrate from their homes.
How could you make your holiday celebrations even more special? Supporting and giving thanks to our local farmers and agribusinesses is a great way to showcase the diversity of Wisconsin products. You can make sure that your dollars are staying right here in America’s Dairyland.
Since 1983, the Something Special from Wisconsin (SSfW) program has been trademarked through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. As you shop the aisles or your computer for your holiday ingredients and gifts this year, keep an eye out for the yellow and red (SSfW) sticker.
The oval logo is easy to spot. It has a bright red background and white and yellow lettering, allowing you to easily identify a SSfW product. This sticker carries a very special meaning, for when you see it you can be assured that at least half of the product ingredients, production, or processing has come from right here within our state. With nearly 450 participating in this special program, there is bound to be something for everyone.
One of my favorite things to prepare during the holidays is a cheese and meat platter — no matter how many people are around the house (even if it’s just me). Incorporate Scholze Family Beef into your holiday snacking celebrations. Their summer sausage and cranberry beef sticks will add a twist to your charcuterie preparation. All of the Scholze Family Beef products are raised on their farm and the gift boxes are one of a kind. There are so many great options that are sure to “meat” your snacking expectations.
It’s getting cold in Wisconsin and what better way to keep warm than with alpaca products from Fevolden Farm. Their handcrafted alpaca hats are luxuriously soft and would make the perfect gift for a friend or family member. Alpaca is a natural fiber and is warmer than sheep’s wool. Fevolden Farm also offers alpaca yarn, perfect for your crafty friends, and alpaca dryer balls that are non-chemical and leave clothes with fewer wrinkles.
There are a plethora of SSfW cheeses to choose from including sheep cheese from Phlox Farm and Eckerman Sheep Company. Phlox Farm’s 100% Sheep milk cheese is rare, aged artisan cheese that makes a “ewe”nique gift for anyone.
By purchasing Something Special from Wisconsin products, you are not only supporting local producers and processors, you are also supporting the Wisconsin way of life by keeping those dollars in the local economy. To find more local flavors, visit www.somethingspecialfromwi.com, and you can give thanks to our local farmers and agribusinesses all year long. Wishing you and your family a safe and happy holiday season!
Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes can be reached at DATCP, 2811 Agriculture Drive, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53718 or DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov.