CHIPPEWA FALLS — For the first time in three years, area students returned to the Past Passed Here celebration in Chippewa Falls. The annual event meant to show what life was like in the late 1700s and early 1800s.
Jim Schuh, a former Chippewa Falls Main Street director and co-chair of the festival, said across the Chippewa Valley will made the visits to the new location. Students were last on the grounds in 2019; the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic and the 2021 event was scaled back with no school groups.
The event offers about 20 stations where people can learn about the pioneering era and fur traders and survival in western Wisconsin, and try food like buffalo burgers or voyageur’s stew. They can learn about games played at the time, see a speed-sawing activity, or watch a blacksmith and a weaver at work. Schuh said that more than two dozen performers are lined up for this year’s festival.
The festival had always been in Allen Park, at the south end of downtown Chippewa Falls. That location is the site of the Chippewa Lumber & Boom Company, which at one time was the largest saw mill under one roof in the world, with up to 175 saws that could be running at a time. The mill closed in 1910.
Allen Park flooded in recent springs, and the 2019 event was cut short because the site was about to flood. Organizers decided to relocate the celebration to Marshall Park, on the south side of Bridgewater Avenue, across from Irvine Park. The scaled-back 2021 event was the first at Marshall Park, with tents set up on the baseball field.
“Last year gave us a feel for the site, and how it will work,” Schuh said. “It was very good; it was nice doing a trial run.”
While Schuh loved being on the site of the former mill, he sees the positives of the new location. They have a nearby concession stand with running water and bathrooms, and the new $3.5 million Chippewa County Historical Center museum, still under construction, is nearby and will be open in future years.
“The big comment last year was the convenient parking and a lot less street noise,” Schuh said. “(The concession stand) makes it a much eaiser situation for serving up food.”
Schuh is calling this year the 19th annnual Past Passed Here, excluding the lost 2020 season. While the event is open to families in the evening and over the weekend, the first two days are geared toward children on field trips. Over the prior years, 9,400 fourth-graders have attended the event, and he said they will definitely top 10,000 overall this year.
“Everyone is excited,” Schuh said of being back at full capacity. “People are just so anxious to get out and have fun.”