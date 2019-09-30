EAST TROY — As festival-goers made their way to Alpine Valley Music Theater for Farm Aid on Sept. 21, Wisconsin’s soybean fields were beginning to turn a yellow hue and its rows of corn were waving in the wind; black-and-white cows could also be spotted dotting the landscape of America’s Dairyland — the state serving as this year’s host of the festival that combines music and agriculture, shining a spotlight particularly on U.S. family farms.
“On the ride in, you may have noticed the farms you passed and when you’re up on the lawn, you might see a silo off to the side, and it’s a great reminder that we’re here in the middle of farm country and it’s exactly where Farm Aid should be,” said Jennifer Fahy, Farm Aid communications director. “We don’t often get this opportunity to bring Farm Aid right to farm country, but this year, as farmers face the challenges they face, this is the perfect place for us to be.”
Due to a variety of factors, farmers across the country have been struggling for the past several years. In 2018, the number of farms fell to its lowest ever in the United States; in Wisconsin in particular, the state is losing three dairy farms each day.
However, highlighting these farmers stories and their perseverance through hard times gives Fahy, and other Farm Aid organizers, reasons for hope.
“These are the folks that feed us,” said Willie Nelson, musician and founder of Farm Aid. “We need them and we need to let them know how much we need them. And if we can help in any way, that’s why we’re here.”
The local efforts of Wisconsin Farmers Union members and their Dairy Together campaign, along with the impact of Green County’s Soil Sisters, an active group of women farmers, were highlighted during a video shown before the music began on Sept. 21. Sarah Lloyd, an agriculture advocate, dairy farmer and Dairy Together supporter, shared her story and what gives her hope, even during difficult times.
“The Dairy Together campaign is about pulling together and we’re building a farmer-led movement, but we need all hands on deck,” Lloyd said. “We need eaters, we need to demand fair prices for farmers, we need our cooperatives to come back and empower their farmer members, we need the retailers — we need everybody.
“When we can get a fair price for farmers, we will see communities thriving and we’ll know we’re moving the needle.”
“When you’re part of something bigger than yourself, things start to change,” added Lisa Kivirist, a Monroe-area farmer and founding member of Soil Sisters. “And when you know you’re on a bigger team and you know we have your back, you take risks and you show up. That’s what we’ve been doing.”
To Kriss Marion, a Blanchardville-area farmer and Soil Sisters member, having an open conversation about agriculture is important as it boils down to food security — if farmers can’t stay on the land growing food, consumers will have to get their food elsewhere and be at the mercy of someone else.
“I think it’s important that we don’t exclude anyone from the farming conversation (either),” Marion said. “We know from Soil Sisters that people at every scale are working hard to do the right thing and provide the right thing.”
Bert and Trish Paris, dairy farmers and grazers in Belleville, milked cows before they arrived at Farm Aid that morning and were featured in another video on regenerative agriculture. The video featured their operation and how they work together to care for the environment, the land and their animals, giving Farm Aid attendees a glimpse into how a family dairy operation in southern Wisconsin operates.
They are especially proud that their daughter, Megan, is returning to their farm. Knowing their daughter wants to come back to the farm and learn from her parents means a lot to the family. She is currently a participant in the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program.
“To carry on this tradition, it’s hard to put it into words,” Bert Paris said. “It goes back to my own childhood where I grew up on a dairy farm. I wound up leaving the dairy farm but then I met my wife and we were able to start (farming again).”
The Parises’ hard work, along with the hard work of the hundreds of other farmers who attended the festival, did not go unnoticed by the musicians that travelled to America’s Dairyland to perform and support family farmers.
“I congratulate you for the way you feel about what you do and the harmony you’re living in with the earth because it’s coming forward and it’s a beautiful thing,” said Neil Young, musician and Farm Aid board member.
“I’ve learned a lot sitting here, listening to all of y’all speak. It’s making me more aware,” added Tanya Tucker, who hadn’t performed at Farm Aid since 1985. “I’m just glad to be back in the loop because I think it’s very important.
“Next time I get hungry, I’m going to think of y’all.”