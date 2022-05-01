When Rob Mattison was a boy watching “The Sheriff Bob Show” on WEAU-TV — what us Chippewa Valley kids called Channel 13 — he couldn’t have dreamed he’d appear on the beloved program twice or that he’d grow up to work at Community Television with the legendary man behind the cowboy hat and badge. Bob Dawson died in 2014 at age 90. He was still making public appearances in his signature outfit and working on a book about his life, including the 23 years he played Sheriff Bob from 1955 to 1978.
After Dawson returned home from WWII, he worked as a “radio man.” He was hired at WEAU in 1954. During those groundbreaking years of television, he was a meteorologist who also did commercials. Sixty years later he told a journalist, “In those days, we ad-libbed ... We had no prompters.” He wore a cowboy costume for a dairy ad during “Hopalong Cassidy.” Dawson recalled how months later his boss asked, “You still got that cowboy hat? We need a kid’s show.”
Dawson didn’t feel he was the right man for the job. Still, he put on his costume and became Sheriff Bob. Back then he was just a young man providing for his family; he had no idea that he’d achieve icon status or that he’d play this role for the rest of his life.
Dawson remembered how the show evolved: “Kids from the neighborhood would come in and stand there and watch me. This went on for a month.” He had the risky but brilliant idea of putting children in front of the camera. He never knew what would come out of their mouths. Or his own.
He said, “From that moment on, it grew.” Kids sat on bleachers and watched a cartoon, then interacted with Sheriff Bob and other regulars like Colonel Larson, an actual sharpshooter and fast-draw expert, and Art-the-Artist, played by WEAU’s own Lloyd Johnson. This graphic artist challenged children to draw a squiggle, then Art transformed it into something beautiful. Johnson reported many years later: “I was only stumped once.” Dawson handed out the sponsors’ treats: Peters Meats hotdogs and Dolly Madison chocolate milk.
The first time Mattison met his hero, around 1965, he was 4 years old and dressed in full cowboy regalia. Sheriff Bob exclaimed to little boy Rob: “You have six-shooters!” Next, around third grade, Mattison attended the show with other Cub Scouts; this time was memorable because he spilled milk on the boy sitting in front of him. It might have been an accident.
I watched the show in its last year on TV, 1972, as a preschooler. Honestly, I hadn’t thought about Sheriff Bob any more than I wondered what became of Captain Kangaroo — Robert Keeshan played him 1955-1984; he died in 2004 — or Cookie Monster, who toned down his cookie eating considerably since 1969.
I recently happened upon a 2008 Community Television documentary about Sheriff Bob, produced by Mattison and directed by Bill Olson. Testimony confirms that getting on the show was a thrill, much like teens appearing on “American Bandstand” or “Soul Train.” Even today the Facebook page “Fans of ‘Sheriff Bob’ Dawson” says it all: “If you grew up in northern Wisconsin in the 1950’s, 60’s, or 70’s, I don’t NEED to tell you who Sheriff Bob is.”
As a supper club server in the early 1990s, I sometimes waited on Dawson. He talked with any grown-up buckaroo who stopped by his table. Many offered stories of watching him every Thursday after school. The man behind Sheriff Bob exuded kindness and seemed to live by the advice he offered on his show: “Keep smiling; they’ll never know what you’re thinking.”
Even as a 30-something, Mattison was starstruck when he worked with Dawson. He tells me now, “He was this TV star we all knew.” Of course, Mattison addressed the man he’d watched throughout his childhood with respect. Every response began, “Yes, Sheriff Bob.”
Finally, Dawson told him, “Just ‘Bob’ is fine.” The two grew to be friends and worked on many projects together, including serving on the Community Television advisory board. Dawson volunteered to do everything, Mattison says, from the annual auction to voiceovers. In the early 2000s, Dawson partnered with local heath promoter Dr. Lou Frase on the program “Happy Trails Health Club,” which Mattison helped produce. He pulls out some footage on VHS. Sadly, there are no clips from the two-plus decades of “The Sheriff Bob Show.” But there are hundreds of still photos from that era. Dawson shared all of them with Mattison, who scanned them for posterity. “He trusted me,” Mattison says.
Now a video production guru in UW-Eau Claire’s Learning and Technology Services, Mattison remembers, “Sheriff Bob was just a good guy.”
Dawson’s contributions to the community earned him numerous civic awards, including recognition from Sheriff Ron Cramer during an Eau Claire County Board meeting. In 2007, Cramer presented Dawson with an old-time metal badge engraved with “Sheriff Bob” and the number one. This confirmed what area children believed for decades: Dawson kept the city safe.
Few people were aware of the charity Dawson provided, mostly under the radar. On February 18, 1966, the Eau Claire Leader reported that for the past five years Dawson had dressed up as Sheriff Bob and quietly visited children’s wards in area hospitals two mornings a week. His next-door neighbor was an administrator at Luther, which is how Dawson got started. One December at Sacred Heart, staff polled sick children on whether they’d like a visit from Santa Claus or Sheriff Bob. The overwhelming winner? Sheriff Bob. He continued his visits for 13 years.
The months after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and then Robert Kennedy were assassinated, Sheriff Bob made the decision to hang up his guns at his wife’s request. He informed the Eau Claire Daily Telegram on August 2, 1968, “I told her ... that I was doing it just for her.” He’d interviewed both Bobby and Jack Kennedy as presidential candidates stumping in Eau Claire. When he retired his fancy six-shooter and hand-tooled holster, kids didn’t notice he was gun-free like they did the time he forgot his badge.
Today, most likely this move would be deemed “political.” Time was Sheriff Bob did what he thought was right. And that was always enough.