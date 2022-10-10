SPOONER – Glacier, an English Labrador and guide dog, flew into the arms of those present at the Spooner Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Friday, Sept. 30.

Glacier recognized many people at the DNR, as she grew up and was trained to be a Leader Dog by DNR workers Mike and Tracy Zeckmeister of Shell Lake before traveling to her new owners, Tim and Cheryl Cuneo, down south. The Cuneos and Glacier traveled to Wisconsin last week, where they had a meet and greet at the DNR Friday morning.

Recommended for you