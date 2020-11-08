Three FFA members from Wisconsin earned proficiency awards during the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo held virtually at the end of October.
Tyler Gardner, Pittsville FFA Chapter earned the Fruit Production Entrepreneurship/Placement award; Emily Makos, Juda FFA Chapter, earned the Small Animal Production and Care Entrepreneurship/Placement award; and Andrew Mehus, Cochrane-Fountain City FFA Chapter, earned the Specialty Animal Production Entrepreneurship/Placement award.
Gardner, the son of Janeen and Thomas, works for his family’s cranberry production operation and is involved in cultivar selection, planting, nutrition, harvesting and distribution of the crop. He also helps lead insect, weed and disease management of the crop. The family has more than 1,700 acres of cranberry beds in addition to 10,000 acres of supported land that they manage.
Gardner’s FFA advisor is Lindsay Meissner. The National FFA Foundation and the National FFA Organization sponsor this proficiency.
Makos, the daughter of Jody and Eric, has grown her rabbit project, the basis of her supervised agricultural experience that began when she was 8 years old with her first rabbit, from one breed and three rabbits to more than 200 rabbits. Breeds now include New Zealands, Californians, Polish and Mini Rex. She has attended the American Rabbit Breeders Association rabbit show and learned from others in the field.
Makos’ FFA advisors are Jenna Beitz and Joseph Lyne. Elanco Animal Health and Tractor Supply Company sponsor this proficiency.
Mehus, the son of Laurie and Scott, helps manage a closed herd of 200 head of Rocky Mountain Elk, which are raised primarily for the mineral content found in their bulls’ growing antlers, including glucosamine sulfate, collagen type II and chondroitin sulfate. The minerals help the human body build new cells more quickly and repair and strengthen muscles. Bulls too old to produce are slaughtered for their lean meat, which is low in cholesterol and heart-healthy.
Mehus’ FFA advisor is Christine Jumbeck. The National FFA Foundation and the National FFA Organization sponsor this proficiency.
Also during the convention, 143 Wisconsin FFA members received their American FFA degrees, the highest achievement of the National FFA Organization.