MONDOVI — For the hard-to-shop-for individuals on your gift lists this holiday season, a Wisconsin farm is offering a more unique option featuring goods raised or made right on the farm.
Located between Mondovi and Eleva and owned by the Schneider family, Together Farms is providing the chance to create a do-it-yourself gift box full of hand-selected items sure to please the gift recipient.
Together Farms features organically raised grassfed beef, grassfed lamb and heritage pork, among other items made on the farm, including soap, salve and candles.
The meat products simply consist of the meat, spices and seasoning and no “weird” additives, Stephanie Schneider, who operates the farm with her husband, Andy, and children, said.
The farm is hosting a DIY Gift Box Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 to highlight their line up of products and provide an opportunity for purchasers to find some farm-fresh gifts.
There are multiple reasons why someone might consider buying consumable farm products as gifts this year, said Schneider. The first is fairly simple.
“Everybody has enough stuff,” Schneider said.
At a certain age, people tend to have everything they need already, Schneider said, and adding to it can create needless clutter.
With consumables, gift recipients won’t be left with items they’ll have to continuously hold on to or find an inconspicuous way to donate or otherwise get rid of, Schneider said.
Creating gift boxes of farm products also offers a variety of products to choose from, Scheider said.
Givers can select meats the recipient may never have tried before, such as their heritage pork or a new kind of sausage, or fill the boxes up with a variety of other items ranging from their skin care products to Together Farms apparel or cutting boards.
Another popular item from Together Farms is their freezer meal kits, which are prepared in the farm’s commercial kitchen and are easy to put in a slow cooker and go, Schneider said, making them ideal gifts for busy moms and those going through a hard time or a life change.
Schneider suggested that beyond the typical gift boxes they’ll offer at the farm, shoppers could get a slow cooker and fill it up with freezer meals for the recipient.
The selection of products on the farm makes it easier for shoppers to uniquely customize the boxes for the hard-to-shop-for and easy-to-shop-for alike.
Schneider also said that buying gift boxes from the farm, or other local farms, allows purchasers to “know what you’re supporting.”
Shopping local is especially important in an era where family farms are often in a tough spot and weather hasn’t been favorable to them, Schneider said — the workshop itself is to be held in a “weather-resistant” location on the farm.
For gifts, Schneider suggested that shoppers could go to the farm and create their boxes but also go further and supplement them with local cheese, beer or other items from a local food co-op.
If this year’s DIY gift boxes are a success, Together Farms may consider expanding their options or inviting other farms to take part in future years, Schneider said.
When people buy from larger corporations, the money doesn’t usually stay in the community, Schneider said, and purchasers often don’t know the corporation’s values.
Together Farms displays their values prominently and notes their triple-bottom-line status of working to be sustainable in terms of community, the environment and financials.
Shopping is an opportunity for people to put “your money where your heart is,” Schneider said.
Pre-registration for the Dec. 1 workshop is encouraged but not required. Contact togetherfarms@gmail.com or call or text Schneider at 715-210-4740 to register.
The option to create gift boxes will be available beyond the workshop, but products will only be on sale on Dec. 1. Those who attend the workshop can bring the boxes with them when they leave or opt to have the farm ship it to the intended recipient for a fee.
Together Farms is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 and Sundays from 2 to 4. Together Farms products are also available online at togetherfarms.com.
Throughout the year, Together Farms offers local home delivery in the Independence, Eau Claire and Menomonie areas. Other locations can have products shipped to them.
In the warmer months of the year, Together Farms hosts Burger Nights on the farm. More information can be found on their website.