A family business

Serryn Erickson gives her grandfather, Dean Witt, a trim in her new barbershop in Jim Falls. Erickson named the shop “Crew Cuts,” catering to men. Witt operated a barbershop for more than 25 years. Both Erickson and Witt are U.S. veterans.

JIM FALLS — Serryn Erickson recalls her grandfather, Dean Witt, owned his own barbershop for more than two decades, cutting hair for people from Trego, to Spooner, to Hayward.

“For my graduation gift, he gave me all his old barber tools,” Erickson said. “It meant a lot to me.”