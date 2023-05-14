Serryn Erickson gives her grandfather, Dean Witt, a trim in her new barbershop in Jim Falls. Erickson named the shop “Crew Cuts,” catering to men. Witt operated a barbershop for more than 25 years. Both Erickson and Witt are U.S. veterans.
JIM FALLS — Serryn Erickson recalls her grandfather, Dean Witt, owned his own barbershop for more than two decades, cutting hair for people from Trego, to Spooner, to Hayward.
“For my graduation gift, he gave me all his old barber tools,” Erickson said. “It meant a lot to me.”
Erickson, 41, opened her own barbershop, “Crew Cuts,” in Jim Falls on April 10. But she shares more in common with her grandfather than just a passion for cutting hair.
Both are veterans. Erickson served in the U.S. Air Force from 1999 to 2003 and was stationed in Omaha, Neb. Witt, 88, was in the U.S. Navy in the 1950s and served on the U.S.S. Oak Hill, visiting Japan, the Philippines and Hawaii.
“Best four years of my life,” Witt quipped.
Erickson decided to give her shop a military theme, starting with the name: “Crew Cuts,” — the style of haircut most men get upon entering the service.
“When I created the name, that was my connection; when veterans hear that, I think that goes through their mind,” Erickson said.
On the wall near the barber chair hangs Erickson’s military photo, as well as Witt’s military picture from 1956. Erickson said she plans to donate a portion of her proceeds to military groups, and she hopes that veterans enjoy heading to her shop.
“There is a level of understanding — we’ve been in similar situations,” Erickson said. “Being a vet myself, I think it’s important to support veterans and give back to veterans.”
Judy Van Guilder, Erickson’s mother, said it has been fun to watch her daughter and her step-father interact when he visits the shop.
“It’s been funny to watch their veteran banter, back and forth,” Van Guilder said. “It was heartwarming, to see him look at pride at my daughter.”
Back to her rootsErickson, a 1999 Bloomer High School graduate now living in Chippewa Falls, became a barber in 2009. However, she worked for the state, helping people with disabilities. She later worked at Arc of Dunn County, a non-profit organization. But she decided she wanted to go back to cutting hair.
“It’s always been a passion of mine,” she said. “Even when it wasn’t my main career, it was something I did on the side for my family.”
Friends learned of a small building opening up in Jim Falls and recommended it to her. Since she took over the space, she gutted the interior and she has renovated it entirely and made it her own. She considers it a men’s salon, as she also trims beards and shaves their face.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s my first shop of my own,” Erickson said. “The Jim Falls community has been very welcoming.”
Crew Cuts is located at 19565 141st Ave. in Jim Falls. To make an appointment, call 715-382-0598.