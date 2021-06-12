This month the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced over $5 billion in investments: up to $1 billion aimed at addressing food insecurity and more than $4 billion directed at strengthening food systems.
Food insecurity funding
On June 4, the USDA announced an investment of up to $1 billion, including $500 million in American Rescue Plan funding, in The Emergency Food Assistance Program to support and expand the emergency food network so food banks and local organizations can reliably serve their communities. This investment represents the first part of USDA’s new Build Back Better initiative.
This effort is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act ($500 million) and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 ($500 million) and includes:
• $500 million to support emergency food assistance
• Up to $400 million to support local, regional and socially disadvantaged farmers
• Up to $100 million in infrastructure grants to build capacity for food banks and expand reach into underserved areas
Food system funding
On June 8, the USDA announced plans to invest more than $4 billion to strengthen critical supply chains through the Build Back Better initiative. Funding is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act and earlier pandemic assistance such as the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
Funding announcements under the Build Back Better initiative will include a mix of grants, loans and innovative financing mechanisms for the following priorities:
• Food Production: Food production relies on growers, including farmers and ranchers, workers, and critical inputs. But a diminishing share of the food dollar goes to these essential workers. USDA will invest in the current and future generation of food producers and workers throughout the food system with direct assistance, grants, training and technical assistance, and more.
• Food Processing: The pandemic highlighted challenges with consolidated processing capacity. It created supply bottlenecks, which led to a drop in effective plant and slaughter capacity. Small and midsize farmers often struggled to compete for processing access. USDA will make investments to support new and expanded regional processing capacity.
• Food Distribution and Aggregation: Food aggregation and distribution relies on people working together throughout the food system and having the right infrastructure to gather, move and hold the food where and when it is needed. This system was stressed during the pandemic due to long shipping distances and lack of investment in local and regional capacity. USDA will make investments in food system infrastructure that can remain resilient, flexible and responsive.
• Markets and Consumers: The U.S. spends more on health care and less on food than any other high-income nation; yet the U.S. has higher rates of diet-related illness and a lower life expectancy than those nations. At the same time, many socially disadvantaged and small and mid-sized producers do not have equitable access to markets. USDA will support new and expanded access to markets for a diversity of growers while helping eaters access healthy foods.
USDA will continue to make announcements through the Build Back Better initiative in the months to come. This funding in addition to the $1 billion to purchase healthy food for food insecure Americans and build food bank capacity brings the total announced thus far to more than $5 billion.