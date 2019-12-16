MADISON — Kevin Van Trump grew up on a farm in a small rural community outside of Kansas City, Missouri. He married his high school sweetheart and with an interest in commodities, started at the very bottom at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and moved his way up to the top, serving today as a successful consultant and founder of the Van Trump Report, a daily agricultural newsletter that helps investors and ag professionals make better decisions for themselves and their operations.
“I wake up every morning just like you guys and wonder where the markets are going,” he said at the fifth of seven GrainVantage meetings hosted by Compeer Financial in early December.
Over the course of Van Trump’s career, he has built a network of traders and investors in the agriculture industry, serving in a “translator role” for big investors in the agriculture space. He has also amassed knowledge, research, tools and strategies to better position himself and his investments, sharing with those gathered for the meeting a little bit about what he foresees coming down the pike.
The one constant in life is change, Van Trump said. And things are certainly changing — at a rapid pace too.
Demographics in the United States are changing. In the past, bigger institutions have invested in areas that appeal to the baby boomer generation, typically individuals ages 54 to 72. This generation is a large one, but on the horizon are the millennials, typically individuals ages 22 to 37. This generation is the biggest demographic group ever in U.S. history, and it continues to get bigger too.
In fact, by 2020, next year, one in every three Americans will be a millennial. Millennials are predicted to encompass 75% of the workforce as well, and just as baby boomers are taking money out of the markets, millennials are finding ways to put money back into them. Where the millennials are investing that money is something we should be paying attention to, Van Trump said.
Millennials are unique in other ways as well. They are concerned about social unrest and are the first generation to believe a bigger government may be able to fix it. This leads Van Trump to believe an era of larger government looms, with millennials gaining control of stocks that mean something to them. Of all the babies being born in the U.S. today, 50% are born non-white, making this generation one of the most ethnically diverse in U.S. history as well.
While the baby boomers were known to take the biggest risks, millennials are known to take less risks. They don’t like big banks and would rather invest in other areas in the financial space, like Venmo and Apple Pay. They’re also interested in crypto currencies and blockchain, which basically serves as a ledger for checks and balances.
Van Trump referenced two farms that are using blockchain to tell the story of their farm and their products, and ultimately, tell the story of transparency in how that product was created. Around Thanksgiving time last year, Cargill debuted an on-package code for their Honeysuckle White turkeys that allowed consumers to scan the code and learn more about the farm where the turkey was raised and how it was raised on that farm, using blockchain technology to put transparency at the forefront.
“That’s where we’re going — it’s the shift we’re making in agriculture,” Van Trump said.
He also predicted Amazon to emerge in the food sector, referencing a “single cow burger” currently on sale through AmazonFresh. The ground beef is made from one source and available exclusively through the online site — it tells a story that consumers, specifically millennial consumers, want to hear.
Expanding on that prediction, he also foresees contract farms popping up closer to cities and urban hubs, supplying the Amazons and Krogers of the world, along with restaurants in the city, then expanding out to traditional farms and then industrialized farms.
Technology is changing too. It’s what he’s most worried about in the agricultural space — the rapid spread of technology across the globe and the advancement in technology. Those in business who are slow to adapt to new technology run a massive execution risk, Van Trump said.
However, there’s a delicate balance between being too efficient through the use of technology and remaining competitive. If a business becomes too efficient, it often becomes a target in a commercialized space.
Van Trump said there are three game changers in the agricultural space that he said are on everyone’s mind when he travels for speaking engagements. First is farming and climate change; whether you believe in climate change or not, it is something people are talking about and farmers will have to adapt and find ways to farm in more environmentally friendly ways.
Second is the emergence of lab grown and plant based meats; millennials and Wall Street are pumping money into this believing these products are good for the environment and remove the aspect of animal cruelty from the equation. The companies developing these products are doing so at a fast pace, and if they can figure out how to make it taste better and get the cost to produce it down, there could be advancements in this space that change the agricultural landscape.
Van Trump has also seen farmers across the country renting or leasing their crop ground to solar companies who are using the land for solar farms. They are receiving rather large payments and often for a lengthy period of time.
For those interested in reading more from Van Trump, the Van Trump Report is available online, with full information available through a membership, and is circulated in over 35 countries worldwide. For more, visit https://www.vantrumpreport.com.