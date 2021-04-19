Information gathered during research into farmers and health insurance showed that nine out 10 farm families had health insurance, Florence Becot, a rural sociologist and researcher with the National Farm Medicine Center, said April 14 during an AgrAbility virtual summit presentation.
But high rates of insurance can hide other challenges, such as those from underinsurance, Becot said.
Health insurance, though important, can be expensive and difficult to navigate, Becot said.
With a wide variety of potential insurance options available, finding the right one can be challenging. Plus, 27% of farm families have more than one plan, Becot said.
Options include off-farm employer or association (such as Farm Bureau or Farmers Union) plans, the health insurance marketplace, health insurance providers, armed forces health insurance, Medicaid/Children’s Health Insurance Program, Medicare, “skinny plans” and gap or short-term plans, said Maria Pippidis, Extension education and county director at the University of Delaware.
There are a variety of factors that can contribute to whether any particular plan is right for someone, Pippidis said. State of residency, availability of plans, income, age, disability, number of family members or employees, and business entity type can all play a role.
Each insurance option may have drawbacks or positives depending on the situation.
Plans offered by an organization/place of employment provide coverage, can be less expensive than other alternatives and might have a few options to choose from, Pippidis said, but the plans might also come with high deductibles, not cover family members or not cover all necessary care.
The Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace (healthcare.gov) provides another option for insurance. Tax credits to offset the cost of premiums provided to those making 400% of the poverty line or less may make the insurance marketplace a good option, Pippidis said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the typically limited open enrollment window for the marketplace has been reopened until Aug. 15.
Coverage can also be purchased though a health insurance provider company directly or through an agent or a broker.
Medicaid (in Wisconsin, BadgerCare Plus) and CHIP are options available based on income. There in no specific enrollment period for those programs, Pippidis said.
Medicare (medicare.gov) coverage is available to those 65 and older. Pippidis cautioned people not to associate Medicare eligibility with retirement. Medicare enrollment needs to be completed in the months surrounding a 65th birthday, a deadline that might be missed if someone ties it to their retirement age if that is higher.
Medicare Disability Insurance also exists, giving access to Medicare Part A and Part B to those who have been on disability benefits from Social Security or certain disability benefits from the Railroad Retirement Board for 24 months, Pippidis said.
Active or retired military members may be able to get health insurance, such as TRICARE, that is available through the armed forces, Peppidis said.
“Skinny plans” can be less expensive than other plans, but have several drawbacks in that they “really have limited benefits,” Peppidis said. They aren’t required to provide the same essential benefits that full-service plans are.
Gap or short-term plans are other options that are available outside of a typical full-service plan, Pippidis said.
Wisconsin offers a number of resources to help choose the right insurance coverage, Pippidis said.
To start exploring options, Pippidis said The Wisconsin Department of Health Services-run website dhs.wisconsin.gov/getcovered/options.htm is a good place to start.
Covering Wisconsin (coveringwi.org/enroll) provides free expert help.
The Wisconsin DHS also has resources aimed specifically at farmers (dhs.wisconsin.gov/guide/farmers.htm) as well as for Medicare through their Senior Health Insurance Program (dhs.wisconsin.gov/benefit-specialists/medicare-counseling.htm).
Local health insurance agents can also serve as a resource. To check if an agent is a licensed professional in Wisconsin, visit sbs.naic.org/solar-external-lookup.