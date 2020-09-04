A free virtual screening of the independent film SILO will be held Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.
SILO is the first ever feature film about a grain bin entrapment, a possible tragedy agriculture communities face every day.
Inspired by true events, SILO tells the story of Cody Rose, an 18-year-old who falls victim to a grain bin entrapment in a small American farm town. As grain turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations.
In addition to the screening, a guided conversation will follow the film using the discussion points curated by the SILO team and their non-profit partners, the Grain Handling Safety Coalition. The post-film discussion is designed to address the safety issues as well as other themes in the film that affect people in agricultural communities. The post-film discussion will be held virtually with further details emailed to registered attendees.
Community is not only at the heart of SILO, but is the core principle driving SILO’s unique distribution strategy. The challenge of reaching a wide audience with an independent film has never been greater, and SILO filmmakers team up with community organizers to both educate and entertain rural audiences nationwide.
This virtual screening is made possible by the Safety Committee of Dane County Farm Bureau with a matching grant by the UW Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and sponsorship from Grinnell Mutual and Rural Mutual Insurance.
To attend this virtual screening please register online at tinyurl.com/DCFB-SILO2020. The RSVP deadline is Sept. 27.
Questions can be directed to Dane County Farm Bureau Safety Committee Member Alison Kepner at 608-354-9232 or alison.kepner@compeer.com, or check out Dane County Farm Bureau & YFA’s on Facebook: www.facebook.com/dane.county.farm.bureau.