Registration is open until March 17 for the 2021 Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Virtual Job Fair, set to be held March 24 from 1-2:30 p.m.
“Our industry’s mission — to make delicious, nutritious dairy products to feed the world — has never been more critical, and career opportunities abound,” said Rebekah Sweeney, WCMA communications, education and policy director. “We are excited to help students and other job seekers find their place in dairy processing, with premier employers.”
WCMA is partnering with Collegiate Dairy Products Evaluation Contest organizers to invite participation from students from throughout the country pursuing dairy-related degrees, though the event is open to all job seekers, including those just graduating from high school or seeking a career change. Employers may highlight all openings, including hourly or salaried full-time, part-time or internship positions.
The 2021 WCMA Virtual Job Fair will be held via Zoom on March 24, but WCMA will post basic profiles on each participant to a password-protected page on wischeesemakers.org one week in advance. Employers and prospective employees may preview those joining in the job fair and contact them for an in-depth interview or information after it is held.
Learn more and register at wischeesemakers.org.