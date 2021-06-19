Check out WATA’s updated, user-friendly website as you plan your summer ag-ventures: wiagtourism.com.
Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association members are excited to invite you to their outdoor spaces where you can spread out in nature and experience firsthand agricultural recreation, entertainment, and education.
The website's "search by feature" option allows you to find exactly what you are looking for, whether it is a winery or dining experience for an adult outing or fairs and outdoor activities for the whole family. Other features include farm stay vacations or lodging for your next family getaway, the rental of a barn venue for your special event, and much more.
Embrace the sunshine, taste the sweet strawberries, cool ice cream and farm-fresh produce. Attend a strawberry festival, a dairy breakfast or an entire dairy farm tour to learn how fresh milk becomes cheese, ice cream and many other delicious, wholesome products.
Whether you’re a farmer at heart, a Wisconsin foodie on the hunt for delicious products, or just looking for a quiet walk in the presence of beautiful farm vistas, this website offers ag-ventures to make planning quick and easy for tons of summer family fun.
Summer is officially here, and the challenges of the past year are receding in our "rearview mirrors." Let ag-ventures begin at wiagtourism.com.