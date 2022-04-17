A large well preserved pterosaur was found on the limestone shore of the Isle of Skye as described by an account in the New Scientist. The fossil was remarkably intact for a 170 million year old example of the Jurassic period, and accordingly named in Scots Gaelic, Deare Sgiathanach. The fossil records now date pterosaurs existence some 300 million years, originating during the Triassic as the second of flighted life forms, predated by insects followed after by birds and bats.
It was the body size of this Scots pterosaur as was amazing, previously this life form was not believed to have evolved by this juncture to such a large 8-10 foot wing span, the equal to a modern albatross. Body weight thought to be 22 pounds mature. The large size and light weight made possible by hollow bones, the same evolutionary trick as birds. In the case of the pterosaur, the walls of the bone are thin as paper with internal bridging to add strength the equal of mammal bone. The hollow bones aid a flying creature’s heightened respiration necessary for sustained flight. A modern bird’s breathing system — lungs, air sac, hollow bones — occupy 20% of their body interior compared to mammals 5% body volume. Attached with a big heart with a rate of 245 beats per minute as is a chicken, or the 615 beats of a hummingbird, and flight becomes a possibility, as every human child has ever since hoped.
Pterosaurs were the jewels of the Triassic / Jurassic / Cretacious ages, which is a dumb thing to say as it is ecologically racist. Some 130 species of pterosaurs have been identified, the robin-size, Nemicolopterus cryticus, or the F-18 with the 36’ wing span, Qnetzzalcoatlus northropi.
The variability of the pterosaur is perhaps one of the more incredible aspects of this species. Not only could they fly, migrate, hang out in packs, some had a head crest, some not, some were furry, some not, some had early mammalian characteristics, if all were egg laying, some fished, some were insectivores, some climbed trees, some had articulate fingers, most walked on four limbs, some had teeth, some not, Pterosaurs were as colorful as modern birds. Unlike like the dinosaur variant we know as birds who survived the Cretacious extinction 66 million years ago, the pterosaur genera has no known survivors. Again there are human children who lament this fate.
Lots of kids think creation made a terrible mistake to end the pterosaur reign. A species 300 million years old that could fly, that had hands, a big head, if not necessarily a big brain, but with a little evolutionary tweaking it might have been pterosaur sapiens not homo sapiens, to include fire, tools, chocolate, pizza and all the rest. A species as might have neatly skipped the bicycle and the convertible. And the Piper Cub. Because we could already fly.
Perhaps it’s only the heart of the pterosaur that has survived.