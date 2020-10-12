What did you eat today? Where did it come from? October is National Farm to School Month, and with school under way and much of it happening at home, it’s the perfect time to put the spotlight on a pivotal part of any student’s school day — lunchtime. Farm to School is typically celebrated with special programs that introduce locally grown foods in the cafeteria. With many students attending school from home, it is important to help educate them on where their food comes from. Farm to School is designed to show students how food is produced, and who’s producing it, as well as promote healthy eating habits.
National Farm to School Month was designated by Congress in 2010, making this year’s campaign the 10th anniversary of National Farm to School Month celebrations. However, this October will likely look very different than the previous nine years. With support from the University of Wisconsin, UW-Extension, and many other state agencies, the Farm to School program brings locally sourced foods into school cafeterias and classrooms. This program aims to empower children to make informed food choices that they can take from the school cafeteria back to their dinner tables to share with their families.
Farm to School promotes healthy eating in schools and introduces new foods for students to try. While fresh produce, such as vegetables and fruits, are the primary foods supplied to schools, other food groups are also represented. Examples of foods provided to schools by local farms include milk, beets, sweet potatoes, cottage cheese, maple syrup, honey, cheese, and beef. Schools also strive to introduce foods while they’re in season, providing the freshest items for students. The diversity in selection showcases many of the healthy foods grown right here in Wisconsin that these students may have never tried or seen before.
This program also helps to support local farmers. The relationship between local farms and schools creates additional avenues for local farmers to sell their products and support their business. Farm to School works with all types and sizes of farms to bring a variety of produce, dairy, and meats into schools. This relationship also extends to support the local community that the school district is in, as these local farms play an integral role in their communities.
Education is also a cornerstone of the Farm to School program. Besides trying new, healthy food, students are also educated on where this food comes from and how it’s produced. You can help teach students how food travels from a nearby farms to their lunch plate by visiting a farmers market, a local pumpkin patch, or by watching a virtual farm tour. Planting seeds at home or having cooking lessons help to excite students about agriculture and give them first-hand experience with how food is grown and prepared. Even though this year looks different for many students, there are still opportunities to get excited about food and where is comes from.
You can learn more about Farm to School at www.farmtoschool.org and datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/FarmToSchool.aspx. Head over to the Alice in Dairyland Facebook page www.facebook.com/DATCPAliceInDairyland to see a livestreamed video from a Wisconsin apple orchard.
Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes can be reached at DATCP, 2811 Agriculture Drive, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53718 or DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov.