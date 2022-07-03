Thousands of people will flock to Jefferson County fairgrounds for the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival this fall.
The festival kicks off September 9 at the Jefferson County Fair Park and will be open throughout the weekend. Festival-goers can expect to experience sheep shows, learn the wonders of wool, and participate in other festival events.
Robert Black, the chair of the Sheep and Wool Festival says this year instructors will host more than 100 fiber arts classes — the most the festival has ever had and the most extensive offering of classes in the country when compared to similar events and festivals.
Promotional materials for the event state the classes educate participants on the versatility, diversity and beauty of wool, nature’s most perfect fiber.
“They’ll cover everything from learning to spin, learning to crochet and everything in between,” Black said.
Last year, the Wonders of Wool Fiber Arts classes alone brought in 587 participants from across the country. Black says they expect about 7,500 festival-goers this year.
Attendees also have the opportunity to shop for various sheep and wool-based products from more than 130 vendors from all over the U.S.
Black has been with the festival since its inception in 2002. Before his role in the festival, Black himself showed sheep and later taught classes on sheep production at Madison Area Technical College for 10 years.
The event was originally the Wisconsin Sheep Industry Conference for the Wisconsin Sheep Breeders Cooperative.
“By the time we got to about 2000, it became pretty clear we were starting to lose attendance because the number of sheep producers was starting to dwindle,” Black said. “So the cooperative decided it change the format of the event and open it up to the general public.”
Black said the festival is one of Wisconsin’s largest sheep shows, second only to the Wisconsin State Fair.
The festival hosts a variety of categories in terms of sheep shows including an open and junior Bluefaced Leicester show, a Mid-American Shetland show and an open market lamb show.
Black said participants showing sheep may enter their breeding stock and judges will assess the animal based on criteria ranging from size to breed characteristics and standards to how a sheep stands or walks.
Looking back on his experience with the festival, Black said his key takeaways from the festival are being able to see everyone enjoys themselves and the gratitude he has for all of the volunteers that allow the festival to run smoothly.
“We have 100-120 volunteers that step up with new ideas, new enthusiasm,” Black said. “That’s really a lot of fun to be involved with.”
Similar to many large-scale events and festivals over the past few years, COVID-19 has caused some setbacks. In 2020, the majority of the festival’s activities were canceled, along with all public involvement.
“We took a fairly significant revenue hit obviously in 2020, but even into 2021 we were not as profitable,” Black said.
In 2021, attendance was high, but there were some vendors and class instructors were hesitant to come back. Black said they had expressed concerns about masks and social distancing.
“But overall it worked, we did get back on our feet. We had good participation,” Black said. “And I think it is going to be a work in progress yet again this year.”
Other Featured Activities
This year, festival-goers can participate in classes like beginning spinning, introduction to tapestry, hat crocheting and more.
There will also be a walk and knit challenge relay where a team of four will walk one lap—about 100 yards long—while knitting a stockinette stitch on circular needles or crocheting single crochets with a hook.
In addition to the relay, attendees can also show off their wool-made garments. The Lead Line Costume Class is a competition where participants are judged on the fashion and fit of their handmade or purchased wool clothing while leading a sheep. The purpose of the event is to showcase the appeal and versatility of garments made in the sheep industry. The Wisconsin Make It With Wool Competition will also be held on Saturday, where contestants can create their own garments out of wool or wool-based fabrics.
Admission for the festival is $10 a person or $20 for a weekend pass, while kids eight and under get in free. The fairground gates open up at 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Additional information including parking can be found on the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival website.