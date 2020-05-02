A Wisconsin farmer was recently featured on an episode of FarmHer, a RFD-TV original series that highlights women in agriculture on the big screen.
Tammy Wiedenbeck of Riverview Farms, Lancaster, appeared in the May 1 episode, in which host Marji Guyler-Alaniz visited her family's farm to see how 20 inches of rain in one month can devastate a farm.
“We’re doing our best to preserve the soil and what’s there, but there’s nothing you can do about flooding and water,” Wiedenbeck said.
In the episode, the Wiedenbecks speak about how they’re picking up the pieces, while also explaining their close-knit family ties. Wiedenbeck also shares her story about how growing up with her big brother made her an award-winner in Syngenta’s Thrive Rooted in Ag contest.
Wiedenbeck currently serves as co-manager at Riverview Farms, but previously worked as the Social Media & Digital Marketing Coordinator for Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association. She also enjoys photography and has received numerous awards for her agriculture photography.