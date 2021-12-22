Holiday traditions are the focus of the Christmas Festival held at Willow Springs Garden near Wausau. The annual event held since 2006 has drawn visitors to attend every year, making it a tradition for a number of attendees.
“We wanted to provide a setting so families could celebrate the reason for the season, in an old-fashioned way, by craft-making, live music, sleigh rides and wreath making like we did when we were kids,” said Willow Springs Garden owner Peggy Griffin.
Visitors attending the Dec. 4 event could purchase a wreath or kissing ball made on site. At the barn kids could enter a coloring contest, listen to a story, light a candle to place by the Nativity scene and decorate an ornament to hang on the tree in the barn.
And visitors come for the sleigh ride. Jack Devitt and his spotted draft horses provide the rides. Peggy’s husband, Dennis, was instrumental in recruiting the teamster. As the veterinarian for Devitt’s team, the two developed a strong friendship.
“He’s a great mate, one of the greatest that cares about the animals and the people that care for them,” said Devitt. “He asked if I would do a sleigh ride at Willow Springs Gardens, now we have a bigger truck and trailer run three sleighs for the best people and everyone associated with Willow Springs Gardens.”
Devitt purchased his first draft horse in 1986 and used him where he worked at a Thoroughbred breeding stud in Mudgee, New South Wales, Australia. After working there for 15 years, he moved to Wisconsin in 2002. When settled here, he got married in 2003 and started a farm.
At the Christmas Festival, Devitt’s spotted teams take riders to the round barn to visit the nativity scene. While the nativity tableau isn’t live, there were live sheep on hand that youngsters could pet.
“In addition to our hall we have a large Round Barn that we host events in,” said Peggy. “It’s cold but it allows us to provide ample space for the guests, which in one way has created new ways of doing some things and has allowed us to create even more fun.”
When the Griffins learned the round barn was the last one in Marathon County, they decided it should be saved. They moved it to Willow Springs Gardens in September 2006.
The nearly 100 guests making crafts at the hall decorated a gingerbread house, made Christmas cookies and crafted sock snowmen, a pine cone bird feeder or a paper chain for their trees at home.
Saturday evening, guests were treated to a Christmas feast consisting of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and other fixings. The Promise Quartet was on hand to perform for the 15th year.
“We then went outside, lit white paper lanterns and sang silent night,” said Peggy. “Sunday morning we served a Christmas Brunch.”
Peggy’s gift for hospitality was nurtured at a young age. Her family had eleven children, so caring for each other was a big part of life. On their family dairy farm, just two miles from Willow Springs Garden, she helped her father milk cows and care for calves in the barn.
The event venue will continue to offer sleigh rides and buffets for private groups of eight or fewer in January and February. Rides are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sleigh rides include soup buffet (Jan. 8 and Feb. 6) or a pizza party buffet (Jan. 23).
Those wanting to enjoy a sleigh ride may call 715-675-1171 to schedule one.
More information about Willow Springs Garden can be found on its Facebook page and website.