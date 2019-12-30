Winter wonderland By Benjamin Wideman Correspondent Ben Wideman Author email Dec 30, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 A wreath hangs on an old barn southeast of Champion. Photo by Benjamin Wideman A farm near Luxemburg casts long shadows from the setting winter sun. Photo by Benjamin Wideman Three evergreen trees stand alongside an old barn near Luxemburg. Photo by Benjamin Wideman Pallets are stacked to resemble a Christmas tree near New Franken. Photo by Benjamin Wideman A pair of old barns stand in the snow east of Green Bay. Photo by Benjamin Wideman A well-used tractor sits parked in the snow east of Green Bay. Photo by Benjamin Wideman An old barn surrounded by snowy fields soaks up the winter sun near Casco. Photos by Benjamin Wideman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ben Wideman Author email Follow Ben Wideman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Search https://www.willyweather.com/wi/marathon-county/wausau.html