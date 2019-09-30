Food justice advocate Miah Ulysse will be the keynote speaker at the 6th national Women in Sustainable Agriculture Conference, which is taking place Oct. 17-19 in St. Paul.
Her keynote, “Working in Harmony to Transform the Food System,” includes her insights on ways to be effective change agents in local food systems without succumbing to burnout.
Ulysse has advanced local, state, and federal food policy, including the establishment of the Urban Agriculture Grant Program, one of the first urban agriculture-specific state-funded grant programs in the country. With roots in Haiti and Minnesota, she currently works for Appetite for Change, a community-led organization in Minneapolis that strengthens families, creates economic prosperity, and encourages healthy living.
The Women in Sustainable Agriculture Conference, hosted by the Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service, features workshops, demonstrations and meetings on leadership, food justice and farm business success. The full agenda and ticket information are online at bit.ly/WISA2019.
“This conference offers a diverse agenda focused on powerful peer-to-peer learning to build on the work women are doing to encourage sustainability within the food system,” said Lauren Langworthy, Interim Executive Director at MOSES. Presenters come from the rich network of women working locally as well as nationally to support sustainable agriculture.