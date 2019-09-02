The Women in Sustainable Agriculture Conference — the only national conference that brings together farmers, educators, food system activists and other women in sustainable agriculture — is scheduled to take place this October in St. Paul, Minnesota. The event features workshops, demonstrations, and meetings on leadership, empowerment and farm business success.
Known as the WISA Conference, this is a collaborative event that has been put on by various organizations around the country over the past 15 years. The Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service will host this 6th WISA Conference, bringing the event to the Midwest for the first time. About 350 women are expected to attend.
The WISA Conference takes place Oct. 17-19 at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront hotel in downtown St. Paul. The full agenda and ticket information are available online at mosesorganic.org/wisa-conference.