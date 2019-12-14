The farm news website Wisconsin Ag Connection has been sold. USAgNet announced that Farms.com has acquired the site, along with the other 14 “state” Ag Connection websites the company operates from its headquarters in Marshfield.
Farms.com is an international ag news outlet with offices in the U.S. and Canada. They are also the parent company of AgCareers.com and the U.S. Farmer trade publication.
Wisconsin Ag Connection was started in June 1999 by Patrick and Lisa Sternitzky, who will continue to oversee the editorial obligations for the sites as part of a multi-year transition plan.
“After 20 years of serving our agricultural clients with valuable information, we decided it was time to take the sites to the next level and felt that the transition to Farms.com was the perfect fit to make that happen,” Pat Sternitzky said. “This acquisition will benefit both our readers and advertisers in our efforts to expand the services these sites offer to the industry.”
Each of the Ag Connection sites provide local farmers with daily news headlines, along with market and weather information, auctions listings and an online farm equipment marketplace for ag dealerships.
The USAgNet web design and hosting division was not included in the sale.