The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has announced the members of the second Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The students, who will be high school seniors during the 2021-22 school year, will begin their one-year term in September.
Members include:
• Crystal Anhalt, Manitowoc
• Lauren Breunig, Sauk City
• Connor Fields, Plain
• Kelly Herness, Whitehall
• Amy Jentges, Port Washington
• Sophie Koehler, Chippewa Falls
• Isabella Kraus, Beaver Dam
• Katelyn Meinholz, Deforest
• Ainsley Noble, Lancaster
• Cameron Pokorny, Waupun
• Michael Schaal, Burlington
• Mary Schrieber, East Troy
• Emily Stumpf, Appleton
• Rebecca Tank, New London
• Maria Zillges, Larsen
“Congratulations to these exceptional students on their selection to the second Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski.
Members were selected based on their submitted materials, including an application, letter of recommendation, and one-minute video. The council members will participate in monthly virtual sessions, interacting with speakers and participating in discussions about Wisconsin agriculture.
The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council was created in 2020 to highlight agricultural career opportunities, share state tools available to support Wisconsin farmers, provide insight on how to effectively engage in state agriculture policy development, and increase networking opportunities for participants.
The first Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council will participate in its final session on May 13, concluding the year virtually at the DATCP Board meeting. Three council members will share their final reflections about their experience will the board members.
For more information about the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.