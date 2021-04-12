At this point in my year as Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland, it is no surprise to me that Wisconsin’s agriculture industry is tremendously diverse.
It often amazes people to learn about the many products and commodities that Wisconsin farmers do best, like ginseng, cranberries and mink. I have to admit that when I started my position as “Alice,” I was even astonished at the variety of interesting commodities that hail from our state.
One of the commodities Wisconsin dominates is vegetable production and, not just in one vegetable, but many vegetables!
Wisconsin’s vegetable leader is the green snap bean. Producing over six million pounds in 2019, Wisconsin ranks first in the nation for growing this long, slender green bean. In 2019, Wisconsin farmers harvested more than 63,000 acres of snap beans, valued at more than $42 million. They are loaded full of vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, iron, calcium, fiber and potassium.
Potatoes are another one of the many vegetables that grow in Wisconsin’s sandy soils. With all potatoes combined, there are enough produced in our state that it ranks third in the nation in total U.S. potato production. These terrific tubers are packed full of nutrients and an excellent option for family meals.
What nutrients are found in these delightful spuds? While potassium is generally associated with bananas, it is also found in potatoes and many other vegetables. Potatoes actually contain almost twice as much potassium when compared to bananas. Potassium helps regulate our body fluids to help maintain a healthy blood pressure. Vitamin C is also another key nutrient found in spuds. In addition, potatoes are naturally fat-free, cholesterol-free, and sodium-free!
Another bright vegetable that is plentiful in Wisconsin is the carrot. Carrots are a good source of beta carotene and antioxidants. Beta carotene is considered a pro-vitamin that converts to vitamin A. These nutrients found in carrots have the power to help prevent stroke and heart disease, while also lowering cholesterol levels. Wisconsin ranks third in the U.S. for the production of this orange vegetable and, in 2019, Wisconsin carrot production was valued at more than $6.9 million.
Wisconsin ranks eighth in the nation of this vegetable used for sauerkraut. What is the veggie? If you said cabbage, you would be right! In 2019, Wisconsin harvested 5,000 acres of cabbage, which is another Wisconsin home-grown vegetable that is full of nutritional benefits. There are three different kinds of cabbage, which includes red, green, and savoy (crumpled leaf cabbage). Each variety has some nutritional differences, but all are loaded with many of the nutrients found in other vegetables. Sauerkraut, coleslaw, stir fry and mixed salads are the main dishes where cabbage is most utilized.
In addition to these delicious delights, our soils also grow a variety of other veggies that are vital to a healthy diet such as asparagus, green peas, cauliflower, sweet corn, and many more. Actually, Wisconsin places third in the nation for green peas, carrots and sweet corn. Many of these vegetables are grown in the central part of Wisconsin where there is an abundance of sandy soil. Sand-based soils are great for cultivating vegetables as water drains away well.
As you can see, Wisconsin is home to a variety of magnificent vegetables. I challenge you to enjoy locally grown Wisconsin vegetables this year. Vegetables can be eaten fresh once they are harvested, but they also taste wonderful canned or frozen. Support Wisconsin agricultural producers, our state’s economy and your health by purchasing Wisconsin vegetables and integrating them into your daily diet.
Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes can be reached at DATCP, 2811 Agriculture Drive, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53718 or DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov.