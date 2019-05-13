May days Wisconsin countryside full of hidden scenic gems Ben Wideman Ben Wideman 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email A pile of wood sat outside a barn in the town of Osborn in rural Outagamie County. Photo by Benjamin Wideman A sheep soaked up the sun at Mulberry Lane Farm near Hilbert in rural Calumet County. Photo by Benjamin Wideman An old windmill repurposed to resemble a sunflower adorns the landscape near a barn in the town of Oneida in rural Outagamie County. Photo by Benjamin Wideman A small, old church building stands tall on a hill near Brillion in rural Calumet County. Photo by Benjamin Wideman Chickens surveyed their surroundings at Mulberry Lane Farm near Hilbert in rural Calumet County. Photo by Benjamin Wideman An old tractor cozies up against an old barn near Hilbert in rural Calumet County. Photo by Benjamin Wideman Old windmills tower over a pair of buildings south of Green Bay in rural Brown County. Photo by Benjamin Wideman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Ben Wideman Follow Ben Wideman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Search https://www.willyweather.com/wi/marathon-county/wausau.html Latest News Country Today Wisconsin countryside full of hidden scenic gems Long run of gains seen on Global Dairy Trade auction Party season calls for simple meals, desserts Don't fall for the hype of free-trade agreements Corn planting pace becoming more of a market topic 4-H Foundation announces scholarship winners DATCP provides update on bovine tuberculosis case Country Calendar | May 13, 2019