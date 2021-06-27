Craving some deep-fried cheese curds, searching for some summertime entertainment and thrills? Looking to enjoy some exhibits? Wisconsin fairs have you covered.
The 2021 fair season promises to deliver on all the fair staples many people missed out on last year.
Of the 75 county, district and state fairs in the state, only about 20 had some version of a fair last year, said Jayme Buttke, executive secretary of the Wisconsin Association of Fairs.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic that made holding traditional fairs challenging last summer seemingly under control in Wisconsin, fairs — and their attendees — are ready to return.
“All of our fairs are just ready for fair season to begin,” Buttke said.
The Elroy Fair marked the official return of fair season when it ran June 23-27. The Stoughton Fair starts this week. And after the Fourth of July, fair season really kicks off, Buttke said, with the season running until the end of September.
After the Fourth of July weekend, every week features multiple fairs through early September, with two more fairs scheduled, one per week, after that point.
Some pandemic-related precautions, like exhibits spaced out farther or extra hand washing/sanitizing stations, may be present at fairs this year, Buttke said, but for the most part, fair-goers can expect to have a “full-fledged fair” experience.
As long as everyone is respectful of each other while at the fair, things should go well, Buttke said.
Youth will be again afforded opportunities to show animals or participate in other areas of the fair, something they may have missed out on last year, Buttke said.
Fairs are also bringing loaded entertainment schedules, including demo derbies, rodeos and performing acts, although some fairs may have scaled back on some entertainment out of budgetary considerations, Buttke said.
Buttke said that the fair association prints 20,000 entertainment schedules, and people seemed eager to get their hands on them this year. Some die-hard fair fans profess to plan their vacations around various fairs’ entertainment lineups, Buttke said.
Throw in carnival rides, food vendors and other exhibitors, and there’s bound to be something that everyone can enjoy at a Wisconsin fair. Early indications are that anticipation for this summer’s fairs is high.
The Wisconsin Association of Fairs is part of the International Association of Fairs & Expositions, and Buttke said that what they’ve heard from elsewhere in the country is that people are indeed coming out to fairs again.
While crowd sizes might not wind up being larger than usual, it seems like people might be spending more per person at the fair this year as well, Buttke said. That brings hope for a profitable 2021 fair season, which would be surely welcome after the pandemic hit the industry hard last year.
Everyone protects themselves for that “rainy day,” Buttke said, which helped fairs weather through 2020 to a degree. But more than one year of having a hard-hit fair season could deal a particularly big blow to the fair industry.
In addition to the fairs themselves, food vendors, carnival operators and rodeo shows were among staples of fairs that suffered last year. Some found ways to bring in some income by holding pop-up food stations or offering a smaller carnival ride set-up, Buttke said, but for many 2020 was a year of lost income.
In that environment, some may have decided to retire from the fair industry, while others were determined to hold on and hope for a better 2021, Buttke said.
One uncertainty when it comes to this fair season will be if vendors are able to secure enough product amid ongoing supply chain challenges, Buttke said. Whether that might lead to higher prices is also unknown but is possible.
Another uncertainty will, of course, be the weather. A generally pleasant summer last year left some fair organizers extra disappointed when they couldn’t take advantage of it by holding their traditional fairs, Buttke said.
But overall hopes seem to be high for the full return of Wisconsin fairs — even if it might not hurt to specifically wish for another summer of fair weather.
Fairest of the Fairs
Cayley Vande Berg was crowned 2020 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs in January 2020, just a couple of months before the COVID-19 pandemic was full-scale in the United States.
“She adapted very well to the changes that were thrown her way,” Buttke said.
While Vande Berg was able to attend a few events last year, the full experience of serving as Fairest of the Fairs wasn’t available to her. But this year will be a different story as Vande Berg serves a second year in the role.
Vande Berg is the first Fairest of the Fairs to ever serve two terms, Buttke said.
As 2021 Fairest of the Fairs, Vande Berg will travel to fairs throughout the state and serve as the ambassador of the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair. The current Fairest of the Fairs typically makes appearances at about 40 of the 75 fairs in the state, Buttke said.