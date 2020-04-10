The 2020 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire County has been postponed, and will be moved to July 20-22, 2021, organizers announced Friday afternoon.
The event will still be held at the Huntsinger Farms, south of Eau Claire. The potential impact of COVID-19 caused the one-year delay. The event had been slated for July 21-23, 2020.
“This is the best decision to keep everyone healthy and safe,” said spokeswoman Lee Caraher.
Former UW-Extension agriculture agent Mark Hagedorn said postponing the event made sense, saying everyone wants the show to be a great showcase for the city and farming, and nobody wants fears of COVID-19 to take away from the festival.
Farm Technology Days didn’t have a planned 2021 event, so the Eau Claire show won’t be competing against another show in the state.
The decision to postpone was made by the executive committee after discussions and input from Eau Claire County officials, sponsors, volunteers and exhibitors, a press release states.
“The health and safety of all our attendees, volunteers and exhibitors is our primary concern, and we felt we could not proceed with 2020 plans based on the ever-changing COVID-19 situation,” said executive committee chairman John Leary.
Eric Rygg, president of Huntsinger Farms and its Silver Spring Foods subsidiary, added that “while we’re disappointed that the 2020 show won’t happen, we’re excited that we’ve been able to accommodate shifting Farm Technology Days to 2021. I know it’s going to be an awesome event that shows both the resilience and the promising future of the Wisconsin ag community.”
The three-day event showcases latest developments in production of agriculture, recent research and technology developments. Organizers were hoping to draw 40,000 visitors from across the state and Midwest this year.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days will be set up over 460 acres, including a “tent city” with 500 commercial exhibitors on the south side of the property, along Mitchell Road, when the event gets underway in 2021.
There also will be test fields where people can see horseradish crops. The University of Wisconsin will be bringing its diverse hemp crops. There will be experimental crops on display, such as winter barley, winter rye and turnips, not commonly grown in this climate.
Eau Claire County last hosted Farm Technology Days in 1993.
Silver Spring Foods Inc. now has more than 300 employees, Rygg said, with about 200 working in the manufacturing headquarters on the north side of Eau Claire. The company owns 9,000 total acres of farmland, most in Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn and Buffalo counties, but also near Bemidji, Minn.