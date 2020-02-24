Over 300 Wisconsin FFA Alumni members and supporters gathered earlier this year for the 40th Wisconsin FFA Alumni Convention.
Award winners, educational workshops, tours and updates from National FFA Alumni reminded the members of their instrumental role in supporting agriculture education and FFA members, which is essential for the success of both.
An online auction, raffle, live auction, silent auction, dessert dash and basket sales helped raise funds for the organization and its support of FFA during the biggest fundraiser of the year for the alumni.
Several awards were given as follows:
• National Outstanding Chapter Award: Stoughton FFA Alumni (winner) and Denmark FFA Alumni (2nd). Both advance to national competition.
• State Level Outstanding Chapter Awards: Weyauwega-Fremont FFA Alumni (small chapter); Waupaca FFA Alumni (medium chapter); and Pulaski FFA Alumni (large chapter).
• Newsletter Award Winner: Pulaski FFA Alumni.
• Agriculture Instructor Recognition Program: Lucas VanEgtern, Dodgeland; Walter Taylor, Oconto Falls; Daniel Robinson, Lomira; Mariah Markhardt, Oconto Falls; and Mary Handrich, Denmark (also named state winner).
• Outstanding Achievement Award: Candie Lehto, Oconto Falls, was named state winner and national nominee. Mark Nelsen was also honored.
• Team Ag Ed Distinguished Contributor Award: Jon Anderson, vice president, Filament.
• Wisconsin FFA Alumni Chapter Support Grants recipients: Brillion FFA Alumni and Lakeside Lutheran FFA Alumni.
• New Chapter Charters: Beaver Dam FFA Alumni and supporters; Wisconsin Dells FFA Alumni and supporters; and UW-Madison Collegiate FFA Alumni and supporters.
• Reactivated Chapters: Coleman FFA Alumni and Hillsboro FFA Alumni.
• National FFA Alumni Local Program Grants recipients: Ellsworth FFA Alumni; Badger FFA Alumni; Randolph FFA Alumni; Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni; Lodi FFA Alumni; and Adams-Friendship FFA Alumni.
• Dr. V.O. Martinson Award: Lakeside Lutheran FFA Alumni.
• Ann Martinson Award: Janesville FFA Alumni.
• Eagle Award: Argyle FFA Alumni.
Attendees to the convention also enjoyed a tour of Milwaukee Vincent High School’s agriculture education department and a fish fry dinner, featuring foods raised by students and prepared by the culinary department.
Several workshops, including one by Wisconsin FFA state officers, were given.
A display and presentation of past Wisconsin FFA Alumni presidents was created to celebrate the 40th anniversary.
The business session included bylaw changes and resolutions, approving new council members and a moment of silence for departed members. The organization was reported to have strong financial health.
The 2020 Executive Committee includes President Rudy Kaderly; President Elect Nate Zimdars; Vice President Terri Wilfert; Past President Cari Sabel; and Executive Director Cheryl Steinbach.
Retiring FFA Alumni Council members Mark Ladsten, Amy Penterman and Jacob Stukenberg were recognized for their service. Gary Eibergen and Joseph Lyne were installed as new council members.