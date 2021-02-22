The Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association held its 41st convention and annual meeting on Feb. 13 in Green Bay.
About 180 FFA Alumni members from across the state of Wisconsin attended this year’s hybrid event, with two-thirds attending in person and the other one-third attending virtually.
Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, the event was condensed to a one-day event, but it included an opening session, section meetings, luncheon, business meeting, FFA state officer reflections program, closing session and workshops, along with an optional dinner.
Several awards and recognitions were given at the convention as follows:
• Walter Taylor, Oconto Falls, was named Outstanding Agriculture Educator.
• Troy Talford and Sally Ladsten, Sauk Prairie; Daniel Robinson, Lomira; Mariah Markhardt, Oconto Falls; and Kimberley Houser, Wisconsin Heights were also recognized for their work as educators.
• Jamie Elmhorst, Granton, and Amber Larson, Oconto Falls, were presented the Outstanding Young Member Award, and Elmhorst was named the state winner.
• Stoughton FFA Alumni & Supporters won the newsletter award, and Sauk Prairie won the website recognition.
• Auburndale FFA Alumni & Supporters was named Outstanding State Chapter for the small division; Waupaca earned the award for medium division; and Granton earned the award for the large division.
• Denmark, Stoughton and Weyauwega-Fremont FFA Alumni & Supporters chapters all received gold ratings in the National Outstanding Chapter Awards and will have their applications submitted to the national level of competition. Denmark was also recognized as the overall winner in this area.
• Jeremy Krerowicz, Denmark, and Melanie Huchthausen, Stoughton, received Outstanding Achievement Awards. Both of their applications scored gold, so they will be advancing to the national competition. Huchthausen was named the overall state winner.
• Darlington FFA Alumni & Supporters received the Dr. V.O. and Ann Martinson Award, which is given to the FFA Alumni chapter that had the greatest increase in lifetime members.
• DeGrand’s Family Restaurant of Denmark was presented the Team Ag Ed Contributor award for their support of FFA, FFA Alumni and agriculture education.
• Retiring council members Brenda Franklin, Caleb Green, Nick Huffman, Jack Ellickson, Matt Damm, Cindi Freidhof, Bobbie Jo Montgomery, Sara Bertram and Cari Sabel were recognized.
• The Weyauwega-Fremont FFA Alumni & Supporters received a state chapter support grant, and the Randolph FFA Alumni & Supporters was named the winner of a state reactivation grant.
The 2020-21 Wisconsin FFA Officer Team played a vital role in the operation of the convention.
Besides performing their annual reflections program, which incorporated the convention theme, “Beyond 2021,” along with the Wisconsin FFA theme, “Unstoppable,” they helped with the business meeting and election, section meeting virtual communications and conducted two workshops, one on social media and the other on improving Zoom meetings.
Melissa Konkel, vice president from Section 10, kicked off the convention with a vocal solo of the Star-Spangled Banner.
The 2020-21 team was recognized for all being lifetime members of both the state and national FFA Alumni, and the 2019-20 team was honored for being named a 100% State Lifetime Team at the national convention this past fall during the opening session.
Members heard from the various leaders of the other organizations that are part of Team Ag Ed and were presented the annual financial report and budget during the annual business meeting.
The election for vice president was also conducted, and Bobbie Jo Montgomery of the Waupaca FFA Alumni & Supporters chapter was elected. The remaining executive team was also forwarded to their new positions, electing Nate Zimdars of Ripon as the new president, Terri Wilfert of Mishicot as the president-elect and Rudy Kaderly of Juda as past president.
Retiring Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters President Rudy Kaderly shared his final address, promoting members to get the “FFA Fever,” practice good communication and “Stay Forever Blue”.
The 2021-2022 council representatives were introduced, and they were installed into their position. They are Dave Clausen, Amery; Jerry Larsen, Unity; Dalton Hinke, Chippewa Falls; Derek Trescher, Cashton; Chris Blank, Cashton; Nick Lowe, Stoughton; Dan Ziegler, New Glarus; Bobbi Jo Kunz, Waupun; Al Justmann, Oakfield; Gary Eibergen, Granton; William Litzer, Edgar; Grant Staszak, Bonduel; Renee Lehman, Waupaca; Sean VanderHeiden, Chilton; Gene Hetebrueg, Kewaskum; and Amy Voigt, Lakeside Lutheran.