Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Chapter Grants through the Wisconsin FFA Foundation. Five chapter grant opportunities are available to Wisconsin Association of FFA chapters to financially support individual and cooperative activities, as well as enhance and educate communities.
Through generous donors, the Foundation’s 2020 Chapter Grant Program can be applied for in these categories: AgCountry Chapter Grant, Bethany L. Rieth Memorial Community Service, Burton H. Morris Chapter Grant, Food for America, and WAXX/Wisconsin Farm Report Network with Pam Jahnke Convention Grant.
“The Wisconsin FFA Foundation is here to serve the Wisconsin FFA members and chapters across the state, and we’re proud to offer grants that support the organization on the local level,” says John Hromyak, executive director of the Wisconsin FFA Foundation. “Thanks to our sponsors, the Foundation is able to direct these unique opportunities to ag programs and students, further enhancing their ag education and FFA experience.”
In its second year, the AgCountry Chapter Grant is available to FFA chapters in the AgCountry Farm Credit Services’ customer area in north central Wisconsin. Eligible chapters are listed on the grant application. The grant can be applied for any area of need or project a chapter may have, up to $500.
The Community Service Grant is available again due to generous donations to the Bethany L. Rieth Memorial Fund, which was established in the Past State FFA Officer’s honor after her sudden passing in February 2016. These annual grants given in Bethany’s name will be awarded to support chapters in completing meaningful service projects that make a difference in their communities.
The Food for America Grant is funded another year by the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s long-time Two-Star Mission Partner, Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative, Inc. This grant supports activities which inform and educate others about food systems, production and healthy choices.
In its third year, the Burton H. Morris Chapter Grant is available to FFA programs with a land base in Adams County. There are no program restrictions on this grant. The funding is through a gift from the Burton H. Morris estate after the lifelong Adams’ County resident’s passing in 2016.
Also in its third year, the Convention Grant is made possible by the WAXX/Wisconsin Farm Report Network with Pam Jahnke. It is open to FFA chapters across Wisconsin whose members have financial restraints which prevent them from attending the Wisconsin FFA Convention held each June in Madison.
To be eligible for a 2020 Wisconsin FFA Foundation Chapter Grant, FFA chapters must be in good standing with the Wisconsin Association of FFA and submit a completed application to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation by March 22. The application can be found on the Wisconsin Ag Ed website, wisconsinaged.org, under “Participate” then “Scholarships and Grants.”